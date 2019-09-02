Joe Schmidt leaves Devin Toner, Will Addison, Jack McGrath & Kieran Marmion out of Ireland World Cup squad

Devin Toner has been left out of Ireland's 31-man Rugby World Cup squad, despite featuring extensively over the last four years

Experienced second row Devin Toner is a surprise omission in Joe Schmidt's 31-man Ireland World Cup squad, confirmed on Monday.

The 33-year-old Leinster lock has been a consistent member of Schmidt's Ireland sides since the Kiwi took over in 2013, starting 50 of the head coach's 67 Tests in charge.

In his place, Munster's South African-born second row Jean Kleyn has made the squad, despite only becoming eligible over the summer, with Leinster's James Ryan, Ulster's Iain Henderson and Munster's Tadhg Beirne the other locks selected.

Other big names to miss out include 2017 British and Irish Test Lion Jack McGrath at loosehead prop, with Cian Healy and Dave Kilcoyne picked, while Connacht scrum-half Kieran Marmion also misses out despite appearing to be a Schmidt favourite; Leinster's Jack McGrath taking the second nine slot alongside Conor Murray.

Loosehead prop Jack McGrath is another to miss out on the squad completely

Ulster utility back Will Addison has not done enough to make it in despite a promising display in victory over Wales in Cardiff on Saturday, with Munster's Chris Farrell included among other centre options Garry Ringrose, Robbie Henshaw (both Leinster) and Bundee Aki (Connact).

The back-three selections are taken up by Keith Earls (Munster), Jacob Stockdale (Ulster), Rob Kearney (Leinster), Andrew Conway (Munster) and Jordan Larmour (Leinster).

At out-half, Jack Carty's (Connacht) man of the match display in Wales is enough to see him travel ahead of Ross Byrne (Leinster) and along with Johnny Sexton (Leinster) and Joey Carbery (Munster).

In the back-row, Jordi Murphy (Ulster) is a surprise exclusion as Rhys Ruddock (Leinster) is picked, with all other selections expected: Peter O'Mahony (Munster), Josh van der Flier (Leinster), CJ Stander (Munster), Jack Conan (Leinster).

Elsewhere, skipper Rory Best (Ulster), Niall Scannell (Munster) and Sean Cronin (Leinster) fill the hooker slots, while Tadhg Furlong (Leinster), John Ryan (Munster) and Andrew Porter (Leinster) complete the prop selections - the latter of which will likely cover both sides in the scrum.

Ireland's 31-man 2019 Rugby World Cup squad:

Forwards (17): Rory Best (c), Tadhg Beirne, Jack Conan, Sean Cronin, Tadhg Furlong, Cian Healy, Dave Kilcoyne, Iain Henderson, Jean Kleyn Peter O'Mahony Andrew Porter, Rhys Ruddock, James Ryan, John Ryan, Niall Scannell, CJ Stander, Josh van der Flier.

Backs (14): Bundee Aki, Joey Carbery, Jack Carty, Andrew Conway, Keith Earls, Chris Farrell, Robbie Henshaw, Rob Kearney, Jordan Larmour, Luke McGrath, Conor Murray, Garry Ringrose, Jonathan Sexton, Jacob Stockdale.