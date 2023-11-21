Ben Earl to be available for England's Six Nations campaign after knee problem

Ben Earl's injury is less severe than expected and he will be fit for the Six Nations

Ben Earl will be available for the start of England's Six Nations campaign after Saracens received a positive update on his knee problem.

Earl sustained the injury to his right leg during the warm-up for Saturday's Gallagher Premiership victory over Harlequins and left The Stoop on crutches, raising concerns he might be facing a lengthy spell out.

But a scan has revealed medial meniscus damage which has now been repaired and England's star of the recent World Cup should be back in action for Saracens in January.

"Ben had a minor knee procedure this morning. We anticipate he'll be out for between four to six weeks. Overall I think that would be a good result," director of rugby Mark McCall said.

Earl made his first start for England during the World Cup warm-up fixtures yet went on to become their best performing player in France, claiming the No 8 jersey ahead of the more established Billy Vunipola and Lewis Ludlam.

However, in excelling during the march to third place, following defeat to South Africa in the semi-finals, the 25-year-old faced a heavy workload and McCall believes he may benefit from the enforced lay-off.

"We're all pleased it's not a serious long-term injury. I think he will be playing in the month of January," McCall said.

"There are three or four games in January so that would be ample time for Ben to get in.

"He's had a busy time with a lot of minutes in August, September and October, so to have a six-week period not playing rugby might actually be good for him in the long run."

England begin their 2024 Six Nations campaign on February 3 with an away game against Italy.