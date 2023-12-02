Saracens 12-18 Northampton Saints: Sarries lose first game after Owen Farrell news in Premiership

Northampton ended Saracens' five-match winning streak at StoneX Stadium as the home side played their first game since Owen Farrell's surprise announcement to take a break from international rugby.

The Saints enjoyed the better of the first period, showing real defensive resilience as they headed in at half-time 6-0 up thanks to two Fin Smith penalties.

Tries from Ollie Sleightholme and Alex Mitchell made sure of the victory, despite Saracens threatening a late fightback when Alex Lewington crossed over with seven minutes to go.

Both teams had gone into the game without key players, with Saracens missing Farrell due to a knee injury, while Lewis Ludlam was out for Saints with an ankle problem.

It was Northampton who started on the front foot, but they missed the chance to go ahead when Smith sent his penalty attempt wide from distance. However, Smith made amends soon after as the visitors continued their determined start to the match.

Smith doubled the lead with another penalty - this time earned at the scrum - and Northampton were continuing to get chances to apply pressure in the home half.

But Saracens did not look in danger of conceding a try and they had chances of their own to turn the screw before the break, kicking two penalties to the corner.

Courtney Lawes helped his Northampton Saints side get over the line against Saracens

Northampton were proving a hard nut to crack though and they forced a knock on before turning over a home maul. It meant the Saints were able to go in at the break with a slender lead.

The away side brought on Temo Mayanavanua for his debut at the interval, the Fiji lock taking the place of Chunya Munga, who had failed a head injury assessment.

Saracens sent on some reinforcements of their own early in the second half, replacing their entire front row, meaning Jamie George and Mako Vunipola were among those introduced.

But Saints were still showing real energy and after George Furbank led a breakaway, the men in white kept their composure, with Fraser Dingwall's crossfield kick finding Sleightholme, who gathered and scored.

Smith added the extras to make it 13-0, but Saracens responded quickly, setting up camp in the Saints 22, and with Alex Coles down injured, Vunipola's excellent pass found Tom Parton in space to dive over.

Coles had to be helped from the field before Vunipola hit the left post with his conversion attempt. Northampton responded with a sucker-punch score, with Angus Scott-Young leading a break before finding Mitchell, who finished in fine fashion.

Smith saw his conversion come back off the left post, leaving the gap at 13 points. Saracens were threatening to make Northampton pay for that miss when Lewington latched onto a grubber kick to score, with Vunipola cutting the gap to six points with the conversion. Northampton held their nerve, going through the phases in the final stages to make sure of a crucial away win.

Bath go second after victory over Exeter

Elsewhere, Sale Sharks' heavy defeat to Harlequins on Friday gave Bath the opportunity to move level on points if they beat Exeter.

A dominant second half display from Bath led to a 41-12 win to jump up to second in the Premiership table.

Towards the bottom of the standings, Bristol Bears ended their five-game losing streak with a crucial 51-26 victory over West Country rivals Gloucester.

Harry Thacker's 71st-minute try meant he became Bristol's all-time leading Premiership try-scorer.