Courtney Lawes: I would still represent the British and Irish Lions despite England retirement
Lawes: "My fourth World Cup felt like a good time time to bow out. I'm not doing it because I don't think I could perform or get in the team, I want to be with my family. With the Lions, if I'm still playing and got a call-up I would probably do that. One more tour would be pretty cool"
Last Updated: 29/11/23 1:48pm
Courtney Lawes has told Sky Sports he would represent the British and Irish Lions in Australia in 2025 if selected, despite retiring from England duty post the 2023 Rugby World Cup.
Northampton Saints forward Lawes spoke exclusively to Sky Sports at Franklin's Gardens, detailing why he felt the time was right for Test retirement, that he won't return for England even if a call came, but that he would make himself available for another Lions tour, should he earn selection.
Sky Sports has secured the rights to the 2025 British and Irish Lions tour of Australia, with all three Tests and six warm-up matches to be shown exclusively live between June 28 and August 2.
Lawes, 34, represented the Lions on their last two tours in 2017 to New Zealand and 2021 to South Africa - the latter a Covid-ravaged series played behind closed doors - featuring in five Tests. He retired from England in October, having picked up 105 caps between 2009 and 2023.
"It had been a long time I'd played for England - 14 years is an awful long time to play at that level. Doing four World Cups and it being my fourth felt like a good time time to bow out," Lawes told Sky Sports.
"I'm not doing it because I don't think I could perform or I won't get in the team, I want to be with my family.
"I've got four young kids and they're growing up really quickly, and it's important to me to be there for them. And I feel like I have to be.
"So that's mainly the reason I retired to be honest. The World Cup was just a great occasion to do it.
"I'm still very much pushing myself, I don't think I'll ever feel like I've quite got to my potential, but I'm still pushing and will until I'm finished playing.
"When that drive goes is when I know it'll be time to call it a day. But not quite yet."
When asked whether he would respond to an England call ahead of the 2024 Six Nations to return, Lawes says he wouldn't, and also that he cannot foresee head coach Steve Borthwick reaching out after conversations they have had.
A third Lions tour would be a different proposition, however.
"I don't think he [Borthwick] would [call]. I spoke to him obviously before I made the call, and he is a family man himself. he understands why I'm calling it a day.
"I don't think he'd ever call me, and I can't say I'd be willing to go through all that again in terms of retirement!
"With the Lions, if I'm still playing, and still playing well and got a Lions call-up I would probably do that yeah. One more tour would be pretty cool."
British and Irish Lions 2025 tour schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Venue
|Saturday, June 28
|Western Force
|Perth
|Wednesday, July 2
|Queensland Reds
|Brisbane
|Saturday, July 5
|NSW Warratahs
|Sydney
|Wednesday, July 9
|ACT Brumbies
|Canberra
|Saturday, July 12
|Invitational AU-NZ
|Adelaide
|Saturday, July 19
|AUSTRALIA (first Test)
|Brisbane
|Wednesday, July 22
|Melbourne Rebels
|Melbourne
|Saturday, July 26
|AUSTRALIA (second Test)
|Melbourne
|Saturday, August 2
|AUSTRALIA (third Test)
|Sydney