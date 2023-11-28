Ugo Monye: Former England international hopeful of quick police process over alleged racist abuse

Ugo Monye said he was a victim of 'blatant racism' at Exeter's Sandy Park on November 19

Ugo Monye says he hopes the police investigation into the alleged racist abuse he suffered at Sandy Park in Exeter will "hopefully not be a lengthy process" after a week of "frustration and nonsense."

Police confirmed last week they have "made contact" with a man in connection with the alleged racist abuse suffered by former England international Monye after the Premiership match between Exeter and Gloucester on Sunday November 19.

The 40-year-old ex-Harlequins player, now a television pundit, said the incident occurred as he was leaving Sandy Park following the Chiefs' 25-24 Premiership victory.

Speaking on his weekly BBC podcast Rugby Union Weekly, Monye gave an update.

"I'm alright. It's been an interesting week. I've not been able to say a lot because it's a police investigation, but thanks to a lot of people who have messaged and whatnot, that's been really good," Monye said.

"Some of it's been quite frustrating, some of the nonsense you read out there, but it's all in hand and hopefully not too lengthy a process at this point."

Devon and Cornwall Police said in a statement: "We have identified and made contact with a man in connection to the incident and we are in the process of speaking to the victim.

"Our enquiries are currently ongoing into the incident."

After the incident, Monye wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, that one supporter running through the crowd repeatedly shouted a racist insult.

He added: "Disgraceful. Not a single person said a word, challenged or even reported it.

"He walks off after a mild scuffle and fans are now telling me 'We're with you' B******S you're with me. You weren't with me when you saw and heard the most blatant racism I've seen from a supporter at a live game. So fed up."

Exeter swiftly issued a statement vowing to investigate the matter and apologising to Monye.

It read: "In light of recent accusations regarding an incident of racist abuse at Sandy Park following the conclusion of our victory over Gloucester in the Gallagher Premiership, Exeter will be launching a full investigation.

"This behaviour will not be tolerated at our rugby club, and we condemn it in the strongest possible terms.

The Rugby Football Union said in its own statement: "We are appalled by the racist abuse Ugo Monye faced following the Exeter Chiefs game against Gloucester.

"Ugo is a great champion of rugby, inclusion, and diversity; he has our full support. Racism cannot be accepted in our sport.

"Rugby authorities, clubs, fans, players and volunteers must all act consistently and without tolerance to any form of abuse of discrimination."