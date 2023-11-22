England captain Owen Farrell admits World Cup semi-final exit to South Africa was "tough one" to take

England captain Owen Farrell says his side's World Cup exit is still a "tough one" to take but admits he must now focus on club rugby.

Steve Borthwick's side reached the semi-finals of the tournament in France by beating Argentina, Japan, Chile, Samoa and Fiji before making their exit after going down 16-15 to South Africa in a thriller.

Although England went on to claim the bronze medal with victory over Argentina at Stade de France, skipper Farrell felt the last-four defeat was a "couple of steps too far" for the side.

Farrell (right) looks dejected after England lost their Rugby World Cup semi-final against South Africa

Discussing his return to club rugby with Saracens just seven days after England's World Cup campaign had ended, Farrell told Sky Sports: "We've had games to get our teeth stuck into and pretty big games at that.

"We had Leicester first-up at home and then I was lucky enough to get a week off and get some downtime, spend some time with the family and get back into a bit of normality.

"At times I thought it was the best thing for us. I felt better after playing for Sarries.

"I wouldn't say I've digested it all but I thought it was a brilliant tournament. I thought was atmosphere was brilliant but it was just a couple of steps for us too far for us which was disappointing and it's still a tough one."

The 32-year-old fly-half says his main focus now is playing for Gallagher Premiership side Saracens where his contract expires at the end of the 2023/24 campaign.

With Courtney Lawes and Ben Youngs having moved on from the international scene, Farrell deflected questions regarding the next chapter for England.

"I'm just focused solely on getting back to the club and getting stuck to what's in front of us," he said.

"You want to make sure that you're playing well and your focus is on now. We'll see what happens."

