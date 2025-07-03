 Skip to content

Owen Farrell: Former England captain to be sensationally called up to British and Irish Lions squad

Owen Farrell is expected to be called up by Andy Farrell for the British and Irish Lions; watch the Lions' next game against the NSW Waratahs on Saturday and the entire 2025 Lions tour – including all three Tests against the Wallabies – live on Sky Sports

Thursday 3 July 2025 10:33, UK

Speaking in May, Andy Farrell admitted his son Owen had been in the conversation for a place in the original Lions squad

Owen Farrell is set to be called up to the British and Irish Lions Tour.

Sky Sports News understands the former England captain will join the squad in Australia after Elliot Daly suffered an arm injury during Wednesday's win over Queensland Reds.

Farrell, 33, has not played international rugby since taking a break after the 2023 World Cup, but he will join the Lions squad ahead of Saturday's match against the New South Wales Waratahs - live on Sky Sports at 11am.

This would be Farrell's fourth Lions tour, having been part of the 2013, 2017 and 2021 editions.

Head coach Andy Farrell will name his team for Saturday's match later on Thursday at 11am, live on Sky Sports News.

After 16 years at Saracens, Farrell joined French side Racing 92 last year but largely struggled so returned to Saracens this summer.

When asked about a potential Lions recall in June, Owen Farrell suggested the speculation was all hypothetical and something he wasn't too concerned about

He has not played competitive rugby for nine weeks after suffering a concussion but back in May, when Andy Farrell was naming his Lions squad, he confirmed his son was in contention.

"An experienced player like that, going for his fourth tour, you cover all bases that's for sure with the leadership qualities," he said.

British and Irish Lions head coach Andy Farrell says he doesn't know the extent of Elliot Daly's injury following their comprehensive win over Queensland Reds

Daly's participation is in doubt after he came off in the second half of the Lions' dominant win over Queensland Reds. He had an X-ray but the extent of his injury is yet to be revealed.

British and Irish Lions tour of Australia on Sky Sports

Sky Sports will exclusively show the 2025 British and Irish Lions tour of Australia, with all three Tests against the Wallabies and six warm-up matches to be shown exclusively live.

British and Irish Lions 2025 tour schedule

Date Opponent Venue
Friday, June 20 Argentina (L 28-24) Dublin
Saturday, June 28 Western Force (W 54-7) Perth
Wednesday, July 2 Queensland Reds (W 52-12) Brisbane
Saturday, July 5 NSW Waratahs Sydney
Wednesday, July 9 ACT Brumbies Canberra
Saturday, July 12 Invitational AU-NZ Adelaide
Saturday, July 19 AUSTRALIA (first Test) Brisbane
Wednesday, July 22 First Nations & Pasifika XV Melbourne
Saturday, July 26 AUSTRALIA (second Test) Melbourne
Saturday, August 2 AUSTRALIA (third Test) Sydney

