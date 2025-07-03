Owen Farrell: Former England captain to be sensationally called up to British and Irish Lions squad
Owen Farrell is expected to be called up by Andy Farrell for the British and Irish Lions
Thursday 3 July 2025 10:33, UK
Owen Farrell is set to be called up to the British and Irish Lions Tour.
Sky Sports News understands the former England captain will join the squad in Australia after Elliot Daly suffered an arm injury during Wednesday's win over Queensland Reds.
Farrell, 33, has not played international rugby since taking a break after the 2023 World Cup, but he will join the Lions squad ahead of Saturday's match against the New South Wales Waratahs - live on Sky Sports at 11am.
This would be Farrell's fourth Lions tour, having been part of the 2013, 2017 and 2021 editions.
Head coach Andy Farrell will name his team for Saturday's match later on Thursday at 11am, live on Sky Sports News.
After 16 years at Saracens, Farrell joined French side Racing 92 last year but largely struggled so returned to Saracens this summer.
He has not played competitive rugby for nine weeks after suffering a concussion but back in May, when Andy Farrell was naming his Lions squad, he confirmed his son was in contention.
"An experienced player like that, going for his fourth tour, you cover all bases that's for sure with the leadership qualities," he said.
Daly's participation is in doubt after he came off in the second half of the Lions' dominant win over Queensland Reds. He had an X-ray but the extent of his injury is yet to be revealed.
British and Irish Lions tour of Australia on Sky Sports
Sky Sports will exclusively show the 2025 British and Irish Lions tour of Australia, with all three Tests against the Wallabies and six warm-up matches to be shown exclusively live.
British and Irish Lions 2025 tour schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Venue
|Friday, June 20
|Argentina (L 28-24)
|Dublin
|Saturday, June 28
|Western Force (W 54-7)
|Perth
|Wednesday, July 2
|Queensland Reds (W 52-12)
|Brisbane
|Saturday, July 5
|NSW Waratahs
|Sydney
|Wednesday, July 9
|ACT Brumbies
|Canberra
|Saturday, July 12
|Invitational AU-NZ
|Adelaide
|Saturday, July 19
|AUSTRALIA (first Test)
|Brisbane
|Wednesday, July 22
|First Nations & Pasifika XV
|Melbourne
|Saturday, July 26
|AUSTRALIA (second Test)
|Melbourne
|Saturday, August 2
|AUSTRALIA (third Test)
|Sydney
