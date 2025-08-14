Louis Rees-Zammit: Bristol Bears agree deal in principle to sign Wales winger after rugby return from NFL

Louis Rees-Zammit is set to make his return to rugby union with the Bristol Bears, who have agreed a deal in principle to sign the Wales winger.

All parties are understood to be advancing on a resolution over terms, with a willingness from all sides to get a deal done.

Rees-Zammit, 24, announced at the start of August that he would return to the sport in which he has been capped 32 times by Wales, following a failed attempt to break into the NFL.

Rees-Zammit participated in the NFL's International Player Pathway after quitting rugby in January 2024 and then made pre-season appearances for the Kansas City Chiefs before being picked up by the Jacksonville Jaguars, but was unable to advance beyond the latter's practice squad.

He returns to rugby ahead of the start of the new season in September, with the 2024-25 Prem Rugby semi-finalists closing on formally securing his signature.

Hopes of a swift international return, meanwhile, too have already been boosted by new Wales head coach Steve Tandy.

Speaking to Sky Sports last week, Tandy said: "I'm pretty open-minded, I just want to see him playing. That's the most important thing, getting him back and him being in an environment he's really happy in.

"Him being available is a massive addition to the squad. You know he'll be in brilliant shape, he'll be fit and he's an instinctive rugby player who does things really naturally.

"The learning he's had will have made him an even better rugby player so it's, for him, finding the right club and environment, and I've no doubt he'll be back to where he was, if not better."