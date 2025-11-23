Tom Curry called a 'bully' and accused of 'smacking' Argentina coach Felipe Contepomi in tunnel after late tackle in England win

Argentina head coach Felipe Contepomi has labelled England flanker Tom Curry a "bully" and claimed to have been "smacked" by the player in the tunnel following England's 27-23 win on Sunday.

Max Ojomoh starred in his first home start as England just held off an Argentina fightback to clinch an Autumn clean sweep.

But the main topic of conversation at full-time was Curry's late tackle on Juan Cruz Mallia which caused the latter a suspected ACL knee injury and the Pumas to finish the contest with only 14 players having already emptied their bench.

Argentina had fought back from 17-0 behind to get to 17-16 and then narrowed to 27-23 before one final attack to win the game ended in vain as the visitors knocked on a five-metre lineout much to English relief. With the Pumas having fallen just short, ugly scenes then followed the full-time whistle with Curry and Henry Pollock heavily involved in scuffles with incensed Argentina players.

"I don't know where to start with it [Curry's tackle], because I don't know if it was reckless or slightly late but two weeks ago we had a decision because of the consequence. So if that's the criteria I can't understand how we ended up playing with 14," Contepomi said.

Image: England's Curry has been labelled 'a bully' and accused of 'smacking' Argentina head coach Felipe Contepomi

"I would call it reckless, and we ended up playing with 14, they ended up with 15 and it wasn't even checked out.

"And Curry, it's not only that, because it's probably part of his nature to bully people, but he came off into the tunnel and he gave me a little smack, a push.

"He's 27 years old, strong, I'm 48 and he comes and just hits. Luckily there are probably cameras there so I will show it. Maybe they will see it as nothing, no incident. Richard Hill [England Rugby team manager] was there so you can ask him.

"Maybe it's his [Curry] nature, I don't know. They are the guys we are rewarding and praise. Maybe that's where we want rugby to go.

Image: Curry gave away a penalty for a late hit on Juan Cruz Mallia after a kick, which has caused a suspected ACL knee injury

"I was standing there, he came over to say hello to one of our coaches and we said no, because we were upset

because he was reckless and broke our player's knee. I know it's rugby, but if we don't look after each other in rugby it can be dangerous.

"When he came, I said: 'Man you broke his knee,' he said 'F*** off' and pushed me back. Maybe that's the way he is, I don't know him.

"I would say I am not happy with the situation. After breaking someone's knee you need to at least be humble enough and respectful to say: 'Sorry, I did something wrong.' But he went the opposite.

"Maybe it's his way of being, a bully. If we want bullies in this game, good on them."

Image: Contepomi cut an incensed figure on the side of the pitch following Curry's late tackle on Mallia

Contepomi was also frustrated at a suspected high tackle on flanker Pablo Matera, which caused a Head Injury Assessment (HIA) but seemed not to be checked by the TMO.

"I can continue also. The mouthguard with all its wonderful technology saw us have three HIAs. One was [Pablo] Matera had to come out because of a head contact, and it wasn't checked.

"So where is technology going? Or what do we use technology for?

"He stayed down, because he was a bit light-headed. They just didn't check it and he comes off. So the end result is 12 minutes without our player for a HIA check, so yeah I'm disappointed.

"There are so many checks, and you hear the TMO talking about knock-ons and forward passes, and they don't check that?"

Borthwick: I'm aware of tunnel incident but Curry's character is 'unquestionable'

Speaking in response to Contepomi's post-match comments, England head coach Steve Borthwick defended Curry:

"I don't comment on refereeing decisions within the game and in this immediacy post it.

"As for the incident in the tunnel, clearly I'm aware there was an incident, I didn't see it, I wasn't there, I was in the changing room at the time.

"I'm aware of it. I wouldn't want that in any instance to be the centre of attention of what was a tough, hard Test match where two teams really went at it for the afternoon and that's all I've got to say really about it.

"I think anyone in this room who has had any contact with Tom Curry knows his character of a man. His character is impeccable, he's a fantastic team man, a very respectful guy. I think Tom Curry's character is unquestionable."

Image: England head coach Steve Borthwick defended Curry in the aftermath

England captain Maro Itoje added to media:

"I'm unaware of what happened in the tunnel but post-game on the pitch emotions are always flying high. You see that in almost every game, whether it's Test match or club game or even national one. That's part and parcel of rugby I guess.

"Two sides which have a huge amount of respect for one another. We've played them three times this year and we know a number of their players from the Premiership and beyond. I think all in all, a tough, tough old Test match."