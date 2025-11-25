RFU CEO Bill Sweeney on Tom Curry's 'impeccable character', the Six Nations investigation, and the R360 threat

Rugby Football Union CEO Bill Sweeney says they are aware that Argentina have launched a complaint against Tom Curry but that they back him "fully" due to his "Impeccable character".

The complaint comes after a tunnel confrontation between Tom Curry and Argentina head coach Felipe Contepomi.

Contepomi labelled England flanker Curry a "bully" and claimed to have been "smacked" by the player in the tunnel following England's 27-23 win on Sunday.

The South American side lodged an official complaint on Sunday night after Contepomi claimed he had been shoved and told to "f*** off" by Curry.

Six Nations oversees the running of the autumn internationals, including its disciplinary processes, and Sweeney confirmed that the complaint has been lodged, the RFU are cooperating with the investigation, and they back their England flanker in the proceedings.

"Yeah, we're aware that Argentina have sent a letter in to Six Nations. We're cooperating with Six Nations fully on a review in terms of any conversations that need to be had," Sweeny told Sky Sports.

"So it wouldn't be appropriate to talk on that process now. We back Tom fully. We know he's got impeccable character, really high values and we respect him, more than respect him highly, so we'll go through that process."

The incident has raised questions about the image created for the sport but Sweeney thinks it can be chalked down as a rare incident on an occasion were the stakes were high for both outfits.

"It doesn't happen hardly at all. Rugby is a contact sport, emotions run high. It was a really tight finish," he added.

"Can I mention the Argentinians felt disappointed they weren't able to close out for them and we were delighted that we were able to close out. So they don't happen very often.

"When they do, we don't want to see them happen, but it's a tough emotional sport."

Sweeney also opened up on the threat of the new rugby competition R360 but insisted there has been no further updates since the unions urged "extreme caution" to anyone considering involvement in R360 and deemed players who join ineligible for international selection.

Rugby360, or R360, is a proposed global rugby union competition aiming to revolutionise the sport.

It plans to unite the world's top male and female players in a franchise-based league that travels from city to city - London, Miami, Tokyo, Lisbon, and more.

The project is fronted by England's 2003 World Cup winner Mike Tindall, former Bath director of rugby Stuart Hooper, and a small executive team.

As many as 200 players are believed to have signed pre-contracts, some reportedly worth up to £750,000.

However, none have publicly confirmed their involvement - likely due to the uncertainty surrounding international eligibility and the league's sanctioning status.

"We don't focus on it too much. I mean, I think you can only manage and control what you can control," SWeeney said.

"So we're just focused on running the business side of things here. We're focused on how do we continue to develop the women's game and we want to make sure this is the best environment for women to play their rugby, both at the league level and international level and very similarly on the men's side. So we can only focus on that.

"I haven't heard anything further on R360. I haven't heard any more facts or updates or status. So we'll just continue to do what we do.

"I think we've said that and we came out, the eight unions came together and issued a statement really clarifying their policy on selection.

"And we don't have the confirmed details or proof of funding or investment that's supporting those monies. So we would urge caution in terms of how real."