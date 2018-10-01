Rugby Championship: Best of Round from All Blacks, Springboks, Wallabies and Pumas

New Zealand wrapped up the Rugby Championship title on Saturday. But who stood out?

After the weekend's Rugby Championship victories for New Zealand and South Africa over Argentina and Australia respectively, we take a look at some of the standout moments.

The All Blacks clinched the title - their third in a row and 16th in 22 years - a week early courtesy of a dominant 35-17 victory over a disjointed Pumas side in Buenos Aires.

The Springboks had played earlier in the day, seeing off the Wallabies 23-12 in Port Elizabeth, but their lack of a bonus-point opened the door for New Zealand

Here's what jumped out at us from the weekend...

Try of the Round

There were 11 tries to choose from between the two games in Port Elizabeth and Buenos Aires over the weekend, but one stood out amongst them all.

Rieko Ioane's first effort after just eight minutes for the All Blacks in Argentina was a sensational team try which went through no less than eight pairs of hands.

Rieko Ioane's opening try for New Zealand takes our score of the round this week

Off the top of a lineout, TJ Perenara found Beauden Barrett, who fed Ryan Crotty. From there the centre pulled a pass back to Waisake Naholo, who scythed through the Pumas defensive line, passed to Ben Smith, who in turn found Ioane to finish on the opposite side of the pitch to where the move began.

A quite wonderful effort...

3:48 The All Blacks secured the 2018 Rugby Championship title with a win over Argentina in Buenos Aires The All Blacks secured the 2018 Rugby Championship title with a win over Argentina in Buenos Aires

Individual Performance of the Round

Ioane stood out on the wing after his two-try salvo, but our performance of the round for this week goes to New Zealand No 8 Ardie Savea.

So often left on the bench behind a starting backrow of Kieran Read, Liam Squire and Sam Cane, or even out of the squad entirely, Savea played from the start in Buenos Aires and was superb.

Ardie Savea produced a brilliant all-round display against the Pumas

Originally down on the teamsheet among the replacements, Savea had to handle a late call-up after the injury withdrawal of Luke Whitelock. It did not affect his performance in the slightest.

In an all-action display, Savea made 13 tackles, earned 73 metres with ball in hand - only one player made more - beat an incredible eight defenders - the most of anyone - effected one turnover and claimed four lineouts - more than anyone in black. He was fantastic.

Blunder of the Round

Two standout moments could not be separated for this category, as Wallaby fly-half Kurtley Beale and Argentina fly-half Nicolas Sanchez both made massive mistakes.

Beale threw a gift of pass to Bok wing Aphiwe Dyantyi two metres from his own line after just 25 seconds in South Africa for perhaps the biggest gift anyone will receive all season...

2:24 Highlights of the round five Rugby Championship clash between South Africa and Australia Highlights of the round five Rugby Championship clash between South Africa and Australia

And how about this from Sanchez against the All Blacks? A second-half penalty under the sticks and he kicks it straight to Naholo to the confusion of skipper Agustin Creevy!

1:01 Nicolas Sanchez produced this to share the spoils for blunder of the round! Nicolas Sanchez produced this to share the spoils for blunder of the round!

Hit of the Round

There's only one option for this category from the weekend after Beauden Barrett's huge collision with opposite number Sanchez!

In tandem with a hit by centre Ryan Crotty, Barrett stuck out a left arm with the Pumas fly-half travelling at ferocious speed and produced a shuddering hit which excited both the Argentine crowd and Kiwi commentary team.

Barrett was ultimately given a penalty against him, but check the massive hit below...!

0:57 Beuaden Barrett produced this monster hit on Nicolas Sanchez in Buenos Aires Beuaden Barrett produced this monster hit on Nicolas Sanchez in Buenos Aires

Stat of the Round

With his brace of tries against Argentina, Ioane now has a total of 20 tries from 19 caps at just 21-years-old.

Ioane's try scoring stats are magnificent for a man of his tender years

In doing so he drew joint 20th with Frank Bunce on the list of all-time leading try scorers in All Black history.

Doug Howlett still leads the chart with 49 tries, but Ioane will likely be halfway there come the end of the season and he will still be 21-years-old! Extraordinary.

Will he move past Bunce and into the top 20 on his own this week in Pretoria against the All Blacks?