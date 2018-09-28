Who makes your Springbok/Australia combined Rugby Championship team?

Rassie Erasmus and Michael Cheika have picked their sides, who would you select?

Vote for your combined South Africa/Australia XV ahead of Saturday's Rugby Championship Test in Port Elizabeth, live on Sky Sports.

Injuries have forced South Africa into five changes to their team, with Cheslin Kolbe and Sikhumbuzo Notshe in line for their first-ever starts.

For the Wallabies, skipper Michael Hooper returns as one of four changes made by Michael Cheika for Saturday's clash.

South Africa vs Australia Live on

But who would make it into your combined XV from the 30 men that have been selected? Have your say with our position-by-position vote below...

Our coverage of the penultimate weekend of Rugby Championship Tests starts at 3.30pm on Saturday as we first bring you South Africa v Australia in Port Elizabeth, live on Sky Sports Action.

Attentions then turn to Argentina v South Africa later from Buenos Aires, with coverage of that clash live on Sky Sports Action and Main Event from 11.30pm.

Argentina vs New Zealand Live on

Can South Africa back up their All Blacks success and turn over the Wallabies? Will New Zealand respond in brutal fashion down in South America? Or could the Pumas create history against the world's No 1 ranked side?