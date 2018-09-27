Captain Michael Hooper returns as Australia make four changes for South Africa Test

Michael Hooper takes over the captaincy and loose forward roles of David Pocock

Skipper Michael Hooper returns as one of four changes made by Australia for their Rugby Championship clash with South Africa in Port Elizabeth Saturday.

The flanker was a late injury-related withdrawal from the Wallabies team beaten 23-19 at home by Argentina two weeks ago - their third loss in four Championship Tests this season.

Hooper takes over the captaincy and loose forward roles of David Pocock, who switches to number eight in place of injured Pete Samu.

In another back-row change, Ned Hanigan comes in on the other flank for Lukhan Tui, who did not travel after an ugly spat with a supporter after the Gold Coast beating by the Pumas.

Tui requested a break from international rugby following the recent death of his stepfather and the altercation with a spectator, who pushed a sister of the Wallaby after the Test.

Lock Adam Coleman replaces Rory Arnold and tighthead prop Taniela Tupou will make his run-on debut with Allan Alaalatoa dropping to the bench.

Scott Sio is set to win his 50th cap on the opposite side of the front row for the Test at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in the coastal city.

Coach Michael Cheika kept faith with fly-half Kurtley Beale and scrum-half Will Genia amid media calls for playmaker Bernard Foley to start instead of being on the bench.

Australia beat South Africa 23-18 in Brisbane this month, but lie last in the Championship standings with only five points from a possible 20.

Trophy-holders and world champions New Zealand have 16 points, South Africa 10 and Argentina eight with two rounds to go in the southern hemisphere tournament.

Australia: 15 Dane Haylett-Petty; 14 Israel Folau, 13 Reece Hodge, 12 Matt Toomua, 11 Marika Koroibete; 10 Kurtley Beale, 9 Will Genia; 1 Scott Sio, 2 Tatafu Polota-Nau, 3 Taniela Tupou, 4 Adam Coleman; 5 Izack Rodda, 6 Ned Hanigan; 7 Michael Hooper (c), 8 David Pocock.

Replacements: Folau Faingaa, Sekope Kepu, Allan Alaalatoa, Rory Arnold, Rob Simmons, Nick Phipps, Bernard Foley, Jack Maddocks.