QUIZ: Rugby Championship Round 1 top performers

Which players topped the stats charts in the Rugby Championship over the weekend?

We are a week into 2019's Rugby Championship schedule and were treated to two compelling Tests as the Boks blew the Wallabies away and All Blacks edged past the Pumas.

South Africa opened the tournament up with a 35-17 victory over Australia on Saturday, while later the same day New Zealand recorded a nervy 20-16 win in Argentina.

But where were the games won and lost last weekend? Which players do you think topped the charts in terms of tackles made, defenders beaten and carries? Test your knowledge and find out who excelled by taking our quiz below!

Our coverage of the second weekend of Rugby Championship Tests starts bright and early on Saturday as we first bring you New Zealand vs South Africa from 8am on Sky Sports Action and Main Event.

Then, attentions turn to Australia vs Argentina from Brisbane, with coverage between Michael Cheika's men and Mario Ledesma's charges live on Sky Sports Action and from 10.30am.

Be sure to tune in for what should be another compelling day of Test rugby!