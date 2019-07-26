VOTE: Australia/Argentina combined XV

Vote for who would make your combined Australia/Argentina XV

Pick your combined XV ahead of Saturday's Rugby Championship clash between the Wallabies and the Pumas in Brisbane.

Both the hosts and the visitors come into this match seeking to get up and running in this year's Rugby Championship after defeats on the opening weekend.

Australia went down 35-17 to South Africa in Johannesburg last Saturday, while Argentina were unfortunate to be edged out 20-16 by New Zealand in Buenos Aires.

Both Michael Cheika and Mario Ledesma have an eye on the upcoming Rugby World Cup in Japan too, with both head coaches making changes for the clash at Suncorp Stadium.

The Wallabies have a new half-back combination in Christian Lealiifano - playing his first Test since undergoing treatment for leukaemia - and Will Genia, who replace Bernard Foley and Nic White respectively.

Kurtley Beale comes in at full-back and Marika Koroibete starts on the left wing, with the other change coming in the front row as Scott Sio replaces James Slipper.

Meanwhile, Ledesma brings in Julian Montoya at hooker for the injured Agustin Creevy and Facundo Isa plays his first Test since moving back to France three years ago.