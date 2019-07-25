James O'Connor and Christian Lealiifano return to Australia squad

Australia's James O'Connor trains at the Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane

Versatile back James O'Connor is poised to play his first Test in six years, after being named on the Australia bench in a revamped squad for the Rugby Championship clash against Argentina on Saturday.

The former bad boy of Australian rugby, whose last Wallabies contract was torn up in 2013, missed the opening defeat away to South Africa but will hope to push for a World Cup berth in the match against the Pumas at Lang Park.

Coach Michael Cheika and his new selection panel have shaken up the side as they look to test new combinations, changing five of the starting line-up who lost 35-17 at Ellis Park last week.

Christian Lealiifano replaces Bernard Foley at starting fly-half for his first Test in three years, capping his brave comeback from a cancer battle, while scrumhalf Will Genia replaces Nic White in a rejigged halfback combination.

Kurtley Beale dislodges Tom Banks at fullback, with Dane Haylett-Petty dropped in favour of Marika Koroibete after failing to convert a try opportunity against the Springboks.

Prop Scott Sio replaces James Slipper in the fifth change, as the Wallabies seek to address issues with their scrum.

Argentina coach Mario Ledesma has made five changes from the side that ran the All Blacks close in their Rugby Championship opener for Saturday's Test against the Aussies in Brisbane.

Christian Leali'ifano of the Brumbies is back in the Australia line-up

Stalwart hooker Agustin Creevy did not make the trip to Australia because of a shoulder injury and will be replaced in the front row by Julian Montoya, with the uncapped Santiago Socini set to make his debut from the bench.

At number eight, Facundo Isa will get his first taste of Test rugby since he moved back to France in 2016 after replacing Javier Ortega Desio at the back of the scrum.

Australia: 15 Kurtley Beale, 14 Reece Hodge, 13 Tevita Kuridrani, 12 Samu Kerevi, 11 Marika Koroibete, 10 Christian Lealiifano, 9 Will Genia, 1 Scott Sio, 2 Folau Fainga'a, 3 Sekope Kepu, 4 Izack Rodda, 5 Rory Arnold, 6 Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, 7 Michael Hooper (captain), 8 Isi Naisarani

Replacements: 16 Tolu Latu, 17 James Slipper, 18 Taniela Tupou, 19 Rob Simmons, 20 Luke Jones, 21 Nic White, 22 Matt To'omua, 23 James O'Connor

Argentina: 15 Joaquin Tuculet, 14 Santiago Cordero, 13 Matias Moroni, 12 Jeronimo De la Fuente, 11 Ramiro Moyano, 10 Nicolas Sanchez, 9 Tomas Cubelli, 1 Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro, 2 Julian Montoya, 3 Juan Figallo, 4 Guido Petti, 5 Tomas Lavanini, 6 Pablo Matera (captain), 7 Tomas Lezana, 8 Facundo Isa

Replacements: 16 Santiago Socini, 17 Mayco Vivas, 18 Ramiro Herrera, 19 Matias Alemanno, 20 Juan Manuel Leguizamon, 21 Felipe Ezcurra, 22 Joaquin Diaz Bonilla, 23 Matias Orlando