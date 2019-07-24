Duane Vermeulen to captain strong Springboks against New Zealand

Duane Vermeulen will skipper the boks against the All Blacks

Duane Vermeulen will captain the Springboks against the All Blacks on Saturday, when the two traditional rivals clash in Wellington in the second round of the shortened 2019 Rugby Championship.

Director of rugby Rassie Erasmus has named a much-changed side from the one that defeated the Wallabies 35-17 in Johannesburg last weekend.

Lock Eben Etzebeth, last weekend's Bok captain, and flanker Pieter-Steph du Toit are the only two forwards who were retained from the win over the Wallabies, with winger Makazole Mapimpi the only backline player in the starting line-up who started last weekend.

The rest of the Springbok starting line-up consists mainly of the group of players who travelled to New Zealand last Thursday, a few days before the rest of the South African tour party.

Vermeulen, Du Toit and Kwagga Smith form the loose trio, with the former Blitzbok speedster set to earn his second start in the Green and Gold following his international debut last year against Wales in Washington.

Willie le Roux returns at full-back while Cheslin Kolbe is drafted in on the right wing. Damian de Allende and Lukhanyo Am form a familiar-looking midfield pairing and they will play next to fly-half Handre Pollard and scrum-half Faf de Klerk.

Franco Mostert partners Etzebeth in the second-row and hooker Malcolm Marx is joined in the front-row by Steven Kitshoff and Frans Malherbe.

The forward bench consists of Bongi Mbonambi, Tendai Mtawarira, Trevor Nyakane, RG Snyman and Francois Louw. Herschel Jantjies earns a place on the bench after his performance against the Wallabies last time out along with Frans Steyn and Jesse Kriel.

Saturday's much-anticipated Test is a rematch of last year's epic clash between the two countries, which the Springboks won 36-34 in the Cake Tin.

South Africa also face New Zealand in their opening game of the World Cup on September 21, and Erasmus said: "I'm pretty sure that a lot of the guys we pick are going to play in that Test match.

"I think the guys would take a lot of belief into that game. We are sitting here thinking this will be the biggest one, but I'm sure in a month we will be saying the same thing."

Erasmus also revealed that Fran Steyn will be given a chance to show what he can do at fly-half against the All Blacks.

Montpellier's Steyn returned to the Bok fold on Saturday having last played a Test two years ago, and he made an immediate impact off the bench at centre.

"This is an opportunity to slot Frans Steyn in at 10 or 12. It's not the ideal game for us to do that but we want to try it out," added Erasmus.

Erasmus also said regular captain Siya Kolisi will feature in the Currie Cup in August, but confirmed he will play no part against the All Blacks or Argentina on August 10 as he recovers from injury.

South Africa: 15 Willie le Roux, 14 Cheslin Kolbe, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Handre Pollard, 9 Faf de Klerk; 1 Steven Kitshoff, 2 Malcolm Marx, 3 Frans Malherbe, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 5 Franco Mostert, 6 Kwagga Smith, 7 Pieter Steph du Toit, 8 Duane Vermeulen (c)

Replacements: 16 Bongi Mbonambi, 17 Tendai Mtawarira, 18 Trevor Nyakane, 19 RG Snyman, 20 Francois Louw, 21 Herschel Jantjies, 22 Frans Steyn, 23 Jesse Kriel