Herschel Jantjies' form gives South Africa a selection headache

Herschel Jantjies scored two tries on his debut against Australia in Johannesburg

South Africa head coach Rassie Erasmus faces difficult selection decisions at scrum-half after a man-of-the-match performance by Herschel Jantjies in their Rugby Championship opener.

Jantjies stole the show with two tries on debut in the 35-17 win over Australia at Ellis Park on Saturday and looks almost assured of being part of the World Cup squad in a few months.

"You don't want to praise a guy too much, but you can't do other than praise him after the way he played," Erasmus said.

"If you look at where he was in the Currie Cup last year, and to see him in Test match rugby now ... his service, his box-kicks, the technical things and the grit on defence, as well as the way he attacked. It was just awesome.

"Hopefully he can just grow from here. The confidence is certainly high. The opposition will just be tougher and tougher as we get closer to the World Cup. But it's a great start from him and he can be very proud."

Faf du Klerk was first choice scrum-half for South Africa in 2018

Despite his performance against Australia, Jantjies may not be part of the 23-man match squad for their next game in Wellington against New Zealand on Saturday, live on Sky Sports.

Faf de Klerk was the first-choice for the Boks last year, while the renewed form of Northampton Saints number nine Cobus Reinach has also made him a strong contender to fill the position.