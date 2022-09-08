Rugby Championship: Argentina make four changes for South Africa Tests as Agustin Creevy returns

Argentina have made four changes to their 32-man squad ahead of their Rugby Championship Tests against South Africa.

Veteran hooker Agustin Creevy is one of four regulars restored to the squad, with the 37-year-old getting the chance to set a new appearance record for Argentina.

The former captain was left out of the previous two Tests against New Zealand, having won his 94th cap against Australia in San Juan in August.

Jeronimo de la Fuente is fit again after a hamstring injury, as are Juan Imhoff and Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro, who were dropped against New Zealand.

Argentina host the Springboks in Buenos Aires on September 17 and then travel to Durban a week later, with both teams in contention to win the annual Southern Hemisphere tournament.

Facundo Isa, Lucas Mensa, Santiago Socino and Mayco Vivas have all been dropped while veteran flyhalf Nicolas Sanchez has not recovered from injury.

Coach Michael Cheika has also invited two development players - scrum-half Eliseo Moralas and utility forward Pedro Rubilov - to train with the squad this week.

Argentina squad: Matias Alemanno, Eduardo Bello, Rodrigo Bruni, Agustin Creevy, Thomas Gallo, Juan Martin Gonzalez. Santiago Grondona, Marcos Kremer, Tomas Lavanini, Pablo Matera, Santiago Medrano, Julian Montoya, Joaquin Oviedo, Guido Petti, Ignacio Ruiz, Joel Sclavi , Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro,Tomas Albornoz, Lautaro Bazan Velez, Gonzalo Bertranou, Emiliano Boffelli, Santiago Carreras, Lucio Cinti, Santiago Cordero, Tomas Cubelli, Jeronimo de la Fuente, Bautista Delguy, Juan Imhoff, Juan Cruz Mallia, Matias Moroni, Matias Orlando, Benjamin Urdapilleta