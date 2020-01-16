Champions Cup Round 6: Saracens face automatic relegation, Leone Nakarawa in for Glasgow

Six teams go in search of three remaining quarter-final places, Sarries hit the news and Leone Nakarawa is back...

Ahead of Round 6 of Champions Cup pool stage action this season, we look at the major talking points as Saracens play amid automatic relegation talk, Leone Nakarawa comes straight into the Glasgow team and sides jostle for seedings...

Sarries to wilt or return with fire?

Thursday evening brought the latest twist to Saracens' seemingly unending tale of woe and punishment this season for previous salary cap misdemeanours.

Indeed, wide reports have stated that the reigning European Cup and Premiership champions have been found to be substantially over the salary cap again this season, to sit alongside their breaches of the previous three campaigns, and have not been able to suitably bring down costs in time to fall in line.

As such, Premiership clubs have reportedly presented two options: either be stripped of titles won and allow a full inquest, or face relegation to the Championship, regardless of where they finish in the table.

It is now almost expected that Saracens will be automatically demoted this season - an incredible turn of events.

Up to now, Sarries have not been concentrating entirely on Europe, instead focusing efforts on clawing back ground on the domestic front following their 35-point Premiership deduction. The events of this week may now change that approach again.

So far, Saracens have picked strong selections for home fixtures in the Champions Cup, and relatively weaker ones for away games. But sat on 14 points in Pool 4, they are still well in the hunt for a quarter-final place via one the best three runners-up spots.

Saracens director of rugby Mark McCall, his players and staff are now facing automatic Premiership relegation

Sarries face Racing 92 at home on Sunday, with the Top 14 outfit already assured of top spot in the pool and a quarter-final place and so unlikely to pick their strongest line-up.

If relegation to the Championship is now a formality irrespective of Premiership performance, you can be sure Saracens will be targeting exiting the highest stage in a blaze of glory, potentially by lifting a fourth European Cup.

How the players react to such news this weekend will be telling.

Team News | Here's the Saracens Men's side to take on Racing 92 in the @ChampionsCup on Sunday.



Full team news 👉 https://t.co/5QhkLhFebG#TogetherSaracens ⚫️🔴 pic.twitter.com/Qjocb7mChF — Saracens Rugby Club (@Saracens) January 17, 2020

Nakarawa in play for Warriors as five into three doesn't go

Ahead of the final round of Champions Cup pool fixtures this season, we know five of the quarter-finalists via pool winners Leinster, Exeter Chiefs, Racing 92 and Toulouse, as well as Clermont, who may yet go through as pool winners or runners-up depending on Round 6 results.

That leaves three places to play for, with a minimum of five teams in the hunt. Among them are Glasgow Warriors in Pool 2, who have registered former second row and 2018 European Player of the Year Leone Nakarawa for their clash at Sale on Saturday - another club set to have been interested in the Fijian.

Nakarawa was sacked by Racing for arriving back late to club duty following the Rugby World Cup, but on his day is one of the best players in the world, and has been immediately picked in the Glasgow starting team.

🆕 Here is your Glasgow Warriors team to face @SaleSharksRugby tomorrow evening in the #ChampionsCup, brought to you by @MackenzieConstr.



The match is live on @btsportrugby 3 tomorrow, kick-off 5.30pm.



⚔️🛡️ — Glasgow Warriors (@GlasgowWarriors) January 17, 2020

He's coming into a Warriors side which is in the worst position of the five current second-placed teams, however, sat on just 12 points.

By comparison Ulster have 17, while Northampton, Saracens and Gloucester each have 14.

Ulster, at home to Bath, could require just a losing bonus-point to clinch a knockout space, but win and they are certainly there.

Ulster face Bath at home and are highly expected to book a quarter place

Glasgow must win at Sale, and hope two of Northampton, Saracens and Gloucester fail to win. Saints travel to Lyon, Sarries host Racing and Gloucester travel to Toulouse.

Your Saints to take on Lyon.



Let's go @ChampionsCup quarter-final hunting 💪🏼 — Northampton Saints 😇 (@SaintsRugby) January 17, 2020

🍒 TEAM NEWS



Here are the 2️⃣3️⃣ Cherry & Whites named by Johan Ackermann for the trip to @StadeToulousain in the @ChampionsCup



Team sheet proudly sponsored by @BPE_Solicitors#TOUvGLO



Read more 👇 — Gloucester Rugby (@gloucesterrugby) January 17, 2020

Even Munster, who sit third in Pool 4 on 11 points, can still theoretically make the quarters - but they first need Saracens to lose at home to Racing in their own pool, and two of Northampton, Gloucester and Glasgow to suffer defeat also.

It's sure to make for compelling viewing.

Home quarter-final chases

The other factor so crucial to Round 6 on Champions Cup days, is the hunt for home quarter-final slots and the highest seeding possible.

Invariably those at home in the last eight book semi-final places, but only four of the five pool winners will have home quarter-finals, one will miss out.

More than that, seeding comes into play, particularly with the EPCR's current protocol regarding home country advantage in the semi-finals.

Leo Cullen's Leinster could once again set up a quarter-final and semi-final run both at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin with a top-two seeding

Indeed, the top two seeds after the pool stages will have home advantage in the quarters and semis, providing they get there, which is a huge advantage. And when you consider the likes of Leinster (Aviva Stadium) and Racing 92 (La Defense Arena) would be handed the chance to play their quarter-finals and semi-finals within the same venue, chances of success are exponentially increased.

Leinster, Exeter, Clermont, Ulster, Racing 92 and Toulouse would do well to attempt to rack up the maximum number of points possible therefore before the close of play, and attempt to finish as one of the top two seeds.