Premiership weekend round-up: Bath, Saracens, Northampton, Harlequins & Gloucester victorious

Jason Woodward was among the try scorers as Gloucester overcame Leicester on Friday

We recap all the games from the latest round of Gallagher Premiership action over the weekend...

Bath 28-13 Worcester Warriors

Bath secured their first win in two months but made hard work of it before finally seeing off Worcester 30-13 at the Rec.

Freddie Burns kicked three penalties and three conversions as Bath beat Worcester

The home side dominated possession and territory against opponents who were overpowered up front but they had to wait until Elliott Stooke's 77th-minute to put the result beyond doubt.

Stooke's score came after earlier tries by right wing Semesa Rokoduguni and flanker Tom Ellis, with fly-half Freddie Burns converting all three as well as kicking three penalties.

Worcester's points came from a superbly-worked try by centre Ryan Mills midway through the first half, with Duncan Weir's boot adding the rest.

Saracens 31-25 Sale Sharks

Joel Kpoku's late try maintained Saracens' unbeaten start to the Gallagher Premiership season as they battled past Sale 31-25 at Allianz Park.

The champions trailed by four points when the flanker came off the bench to score, breaking Sale's hearts and securing a seventh league win of the season for Mark McCall's men.

Alex Lewington was on the scoresheet again as Saracens beat Sale

Twenty points from South African fly-half Rob du Preez were not enough for the visitors, while Byron McGuigan scored their only try of the match.

Michael Rhodes, Alex Lewington and Nick Tompkins all crossed for Saracens, while Kpoku's score brought up the bonus point.

Northampton Saints 36-17 Wasps

Wasps' miserable run of form continued as they crashed to another defeat after being beaten 36-17 by Northampton at Franklin's Gardens.

Ollie Sleightholme was one of five try scorers as Northampton beat Wasps

It was their seventh match without a win in all competitions - six defeats and a draw - and they looked a side short on confidence in the absence of many of their leading players.

Northampton did not need to be at their best to secure the win but still scored five tries through Andrew Kellaway, Ollie Sleightholme, Fraser Dingwall, Taqele Naiyaravoro and Piers Francis. James Grayson succeeded with two penalties with Francis kicking another penalty and a conversion.

Thomas Young and Josh Bassett scored Wasps' tries with Lima Sopoaga kicking a penalty and conversion. Billy Searle also added a conversion.

Harlequins 20-7 Newcastle Falcons

Alex Dombrandt and Francis Saili both crossed for tries as Harlequins claimed their third win of the Premiership season by seeing off bottom side Newcastle Falcons 20-7.

Francis Saili was one of the try scorers in Harlequins' win against Newcastle

Flanker Dombrandt scored from an interception late in the first half in a game where defences came out on top, while Marcus Smith chipped in with two penalties and a conversion.

Replacement Saili finished off a Joe Marchant break midway through the second half, while Andrew Davidson scored the Falcons' only try minutes after.

Dean Richards' men have now lost six of seven matches in the Premiership this season, while Harlequins move above Leicester Tigers and into fifth.

Gloucester 36-13 Leicester Tigers

Gloucester moved up to third in the Premiership table with a convincing 36-13 win over Leicester at Kingsholm.

The Tigers had no answers to the hosts' pace and power as Gloucester scored five tries.

Danny Cipriani impressed again in Gloucester's success over the Tigers

Ollie Thorley scored two superb ones with Matt Banahan, Jason Woodward and Fraser Balmain also crossing. Danny Cipriani added three conversions and a penalty with Billy Twelvetrees converting one.

Mike Williams scored Leicester's try with Joe Ford kicking the conversion and two penalties.

Bristol v Exeter (Sunday, 3pm)