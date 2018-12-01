Gallagher Premiership Saturday wrap: Bristol, Newcastle, Gloucester and Saracens win

Ian Madigan and co put 41 points past Leicester on Saturday in an eye-catching Bristol win

Recap all of Saturday's Gallagher Premiership action as Bristol, Newcastle, Gloucester and Saracens picked up valuable wins...

Bristol 41-10 Leicester

Former England centre Kyle Eastmond was sent off as 14-man Leicester crashed to a 41-10 Gallagher Premiership defeat against Bristol at Ashton Gate.

Harry Thacker notched two tries for Bristol against his old club Leicester

Referee Wayne Barnes dismissed Eastmond for a dangerous head-high tackle on Bristol fly-half Ian Madigan after 25 minutes, leaving the Tigers in major strife.

The numerical disadvantage proved way too much for them as Bristol romped to a bonus-point victory to move above Leicester in the table, with the visitors suffering a sixth successive loss in all competitions.

Hooker Harry Thacker rocked his former club by claiming two tries - he scored a hat-trick against Wasps last weekend - while wing Luke Morahan and scrum-half Harry Randall each claimed virtuoso touchdowns and Madigan kicked five penalties and three conversions for a 21-point haul.

Leicester, despite welcoming back Manu Tuilagi, Jonny May, George Ford and Ben Youngs from England duty, were ruthlessly torn apart, with a scant consolation arriving through an early Tuilagi try, and Ford added a conversion and penalty.

George Ford and Leicester's 14 men were roundly dispatched at Ashton Gate

It was Bristol's first victory over Leicester for 11 years, and their biggest Premiership win since beating Bedford 57-19 in 2000.

Northampton 14-16 Newcastle

Mark Wilson's 86th-minute try and Toby Flood's conversion gave Newcastle Falcons a shock 16-14 win at Northampton Saints in a thrilling Gallagher Premiership encounter at Franklin's Gardens.

Mark Wilson's late, late try at Northampton handed Newcastle a vital away victory

Bottom of the table Newcastle had trailed 14-9 in the closing stages after Cobus Reinach's try double for the hosts.

But Wilson - back from England international duty - was on hand at the end to break the Saints with Flood simply adding the two points in front of the posts to give the Falcons their third Premiership win of the season.

England captain Dylan Hartley returned from international duty for the Saints for his 250th appearance for the club.

Gloucester 36-16 Worcester

Gloucester moved back up to third in the Gallagher Premiership table with a 36-16 bonus-point victory over Worcester at Kingsholm.

Charlie Sharples was among the tries as Gloucester beat Worcester at Kingsholm

Worcester were only one point adrift at the interval but the home pack dominated the second half for Gloucester to run out convincing winners.

Ollie Thorley scored two tries for Gloucester, with James Hanson, Jaco Visagie, Freddie Clarke and Charlie Sharples also crossing and Billy Twelvetrees adding three conversions.

Bryce Heem scored a try for Worcester with Duncan Weir kicking the conversion and three penalties.

Saracens 29-6 Wasps

Alex Lozowski showed little mercy to his former side Wasps on Saturday contributing 19 points in Premiership champions Saracens' 29-6 victory.

Alex Lozowski contributed 19 points as Saracens cruised past Wasps at Allianz Park

Lozowski's points haul included converting the only two tries of the contest - by England hooker Jamie George and lock Nick Isiekwe - which stretched Saracens' Premiership win streak to nine matches this term and 16 in all dating back to last season.

Victory also propelled Saracens to the top of the table, two points ahead of previous leaders Exeter Chiefs, who suffered their first loss of the campaign on Friday, falling 28-26 to Harlequins.

England hooker Jamie George was one of two try scorers in the Sarries win

For Wasps it was a return to losing ways, their 32-28 win over Bristol Bears last weekend halting a seven-match losing run in all competitions.