Gallagher Premiership Sunday wrap: Bath beat Leicester, Bristol see off Newcastle

Charles Piutau and the Bristol Bears won a cracker at home to Newcastle Falcons on Sunday

Recap both Sunday's Gallagher Premiership games as Bath and Bristol Bears picked up valuable victories...

Bath 23-16 Leicester Tigers

Determined Bath climbed back into fifth place by beating Leicester Tigers.

Tries from Jamie Roberts, Mike Catt and Ruaridh McConnochie gave the home side enough of a platform to see off a Tigers comeback which earned them a losing bonus point.

A huge win for @bathrugby! 👍



They have got the better of @LeicesterTigers in a tight battle at the Rec 🏉#GallagherPrem #BATvLEI pic.twitter.com/A7aYSqJmfU — Premiership Rugby (@premrugby) December 30, 2018

Buoyed by the bonus-point win over Harlequins that ended a run of seven defeats, Leicester took the lead after just two minutes as Jonny May latched on to a grubber kick by England team-mate George Ford, who also landed the conversion.

But they could not score another try as the home side turned things around to clinch the victory.

Bristol 35-28 Newcastle Falcons

Bristol stormed back from a half-time deficit to pick up a valuable five Premiership points with a thrilling victory against the Falcons at Ashton Gate.

Tom Pincus scored the match-winner three minutes from time, with Bristol's other tries coming from Charles Piutau, Luke Morahan and Harry Randall. Ian Madigan converted two and kicked two penalties, with Callum Sheedy adding a penalty and a conversion.

Newcastle's tries came from Vereniki Goneva, Adam Radwan and Callum Chick, with Toby Flood converting two and kicking three penalties.