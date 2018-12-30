Gallagher Premiership Sunday wrap: Bath beat Leicester, Bristol see off Newcastle
Last Updated: 30/12/18 6:14pm
Recap both Sunday's Gallagher Premiership games as Bath and Bristol Bears picked up valuable victories...
Bath 23-16 Leicester Tigers
Determined Bath climbed back into fifth place by beating Leicester Tigers.
Tries from Jamie Roberts, Mike Catt and Ruaridh McConnochie gave the home side enough of a platform to see off a Tigers comeback which earned them a losing bonus point.
A huge win for @bathrugby! 👍— Premiership Rugby (@premrugby) December 30, 2018
They have got the better of @LeicesterTigers in a tight battle at the Rec 🏉#GallagherPrem #BATvLEI pic.twitter.com/A7aYSqJmfU
Buoyed by the bonus-point win over Harlequins that ended a run of seven defeats, Leicester took the lead after just two minutes as Jonny May latched on to a grubber kick by England team-mate George Ford, who also landed the conversion.
But they could not score another try as the home side turned things around to clinch the victory.
Bristol 35-28 Newcastle Falcons
Bristol stormed back from a half-time deficit to pick up a valuable five Premiership points with a thrilling victory against the Falcons at Ashton Gate.
😮 What. A. Game! 😮@BristolBears 🐻 come from behind to claim a stunning bonus-point win over @FalconsRugby 🦅 to finish 2018 in style 🎉#GallgherPrem #BRIvNEW pic.twitter.com/WJoBWXJ4Lt— Premiership Rugby (@premrugby) December 30, 2018
Tom Pincus scored the match-winner three minutes from time, with Bristol's other tries coming from Charles Piutau, Luke Morahan and Harry Randall. Ian Madigan converted two and kicked two penalties, with Callum Sheedy adding a penalty and a conversion.
Newcastle's tries came from Vereniki Goneva, Adam Radwan and Callum Chick, with Toby Flood converting two and kicking three penalties.