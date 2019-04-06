Gallagher Premiership wrap: Bath, Saracens & Wasps win

Tom Dunn and Bath beat Bristol in their West Country derby at Twickenham

Round-up all of Saturday's Gallagher Premiership action as Bath, Saracens and Wasps beat Bristol, Newcastle and Worcester.

Bath 26-19 Bristol

Jonathan Joseph used Bath's return to a happy hunting ground to press his claim for an England recall, but a 26-19 victory over Bristol came at the cost of a shoulder injury to Joe Cokanasiga.

Jamie Roberts was among the try scorers at Twickenham for Bath

Joseph claimed his first try at Twickenham for 18 months and brilliantly set up the second for centre colleague Jamie Roberts in a bonus-point win that heightens the Bears' Gallagher Premiership relegation fears.

It is an arena that has provided 11 of Joseph's 17 international tries, but the Lion's last cap was over a year ago with England preferring Henry Slade and Manu Tuilagi in the number 13 jersey.

None of Eddie Jones' coaching staff were present in a 60,152 crowd at Twickenham to witness his man-of-the-match contribution, and they also missed Cokanasiga being withdrawn at half-time.

Saracens 26-12 Newcastle Falcons

Newcastle remain at the foot of the Gallagher Premiership table as they went down to a 26-12 defeat to Saracens at Allianz Park.

Alex Lozowski was one of four try scorers as Saracens saw off Newcastle Falcons

The Falcons will be disappointed to come away with nothing as they failed to take advantage of their first-half superiority against an out-of-sorts home side.

Sean Maitland, Max Malins, Alex Lozowski and Nick Tompkins scored tries for Saracens with Owen Farrell adding two conversions.

Wasps 28-16 Worcester

Wasps leapt over Northampton into seventh in the Gallagher Premiership after they held on to a bonus-point 28-16 win over struggling Worcester at the Ricoh Arena.

Nathan Hughes scored twice as Wasps overcame Worcester

Tries from No 8 Nathan Hughes, wing Marcus Watson and prop Zurab Zhvania, along with three conversions from fly-half Lima Sopoaga, swept Wasps into a thumping lead.

A try from flanker Sam Lewis plus two penalties and a conversion from fly-half Duncan Weir brought the Warriors back into the match.

However, Hughes' second try, converted by Sopoaga against a penalty by Warriors full-back Chris Pennell, saw the home side to victory.

Leicester 20-52 Exeter Chiefs

Leicester captain Tom Youngs was sent off as the Tigers were thumped 52-20 at home by Gallagher Premiership table-toppers Exeter Chiefs to increase their relegation fears.

Youngs saw red in the 56th minute at Welford Road following a shoulder charge to the head of Exeter lock Ollie Atkins at a ruck.

Leicester, who brought in veteran Mike Ford to assist head coach Geordan Murphy earlier in the week, have just two wins in 2019 and sit just five points from the Premiership drop with four games to play. Exeter remain at the summit of the table.

The Chiefs ran riot, scoring seven tries with the bonus-point wrapped up before half-time.