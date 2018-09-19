Will Greenwood's Rugby Podcast - The Springboks, John Mitchell, England Women and Brad Barritt

Will Greenwood and Rupert Cox are back for the latest episode of Will Greenwood's Rugby Podcast.

The duo discuss South Africa's outstanding 36-34 victory over New Zealand in the Rugby Championship - the Springboks' first win in New Zealand since 2009.

Greenwood and Cox also talk about the appointment of John Mitchell as England's new defence coach, and the fact that Sky Sports News understands that the former New Zealand head coach will not be based in England.

Lower tackle heights. It's a hot topic right now after Will Spencer's red card and his subsequent four-week suspension so naturally, it takes a place on the podcast's agenda.

After it was announced this week that the RFU will introduce 28 full-time contracts for England Women from January 1, the pair assess the impact that the move will have on the women's game.

Finally, Cox sat down for an in-depth chat with Saracens' captain Brad Barritt during which the back reveals his biggest regret as a player...

Click here to listen to the latest episode of Will Greenwood's Rugby Podcast