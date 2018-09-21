Guinness PRO14 Friday Wrap: Blues beat Munster

Ulster's Henry Speight scored a try with the time in red

The fourth round of the Guinness PRO14 commenced on Friday with Cardiff Blues securing a first victory of the new season and a 78-point match playing out between Toyota Cheetahs and Ulster in Bloemfontein.

John Mulvihill's secured a valuable bonus-point victory over Munster at the Arms Park whilst a nine-try thriller played out in South Africa. The round continues on Saturday with five further matches being played.

Toyota Cheetahs 39-39 Ulster Rugby

Ulster remain unbeaten at the start of the new season

Billy Burns kicked a last-gasp conversion as Ulster continued their unbeaten start to their Guinness PRO14 campaign by snatching a dramatic draw against Toyota Cheetahs.

The Conference B leaders, who won their opening three fixtures, trailed for the majority of the match in Bloemfontein before fly-half Burns kept his cool under extreme pressure following Henry Speight's injury-time try.

Two converted tries from scrum-half David Shanahan, both assisted by centre Darren Cave, meant the Irish side went in three points behind at half-time following scores from Cheetahs pair Gerhard Olivier and William Small-Smith, and Tian Schoeman's penalty.

The South Africans were searching for their first win in this season's competition and second-half tries from hookers Joseph Dweba and Jacques du Toit and wing Rabz Maxwane looked to have put them on course for victory, although Johnny Stewart's score and a penalty try gave Ulster hope.

Louis Fouche's 78th-minute penalty extended the hosts' lead to seven, before Australian Speight powered over in the final moments and Burns, who kicked 12 points during the course of the match, added the extras to claim an unlikely three points for his side.

Cardiff Blues 37-13 Munster Rugby

Tomos Williams scoring one of his two tries for Cardiff Blues

Cardiff Blues picked up their first win of the season as a superb display earned them a 37-13 win over Munster at the Arms Park.

Blues had lost their previous three games, each by a margin of less than two points, but ensured there would be no repeat by scoring four tries.

Tomos Williams scored two of them, Nick Williams and Willis Halaholo one apiece. Gareth Anscombe converted all four and added three penalties.

Andrew Conway scored two tries for Munster, with Joey Carbery kicking a penalty

Blues overcame two late withdrawals, with Jarrod Evans [illness] and Blaine Scully [throat injury] being removed from the starting line-up.