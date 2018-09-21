Stuart Hogg set to miss Scotland's Autumn internationals after ankle surgery

Stuart Hogg injured his ankle against Munster earlier this month

Scotland and Glasgow Warriors full-back Stuart Hogg is set to miss the upcoming Autumn internationals after undergoing ankle surgery.

Hogg, who sustained the injury in his team's 25-10 win over Munster on September 7, is expected to be out of action for 10 to 12 weeks which will likely see him miss the Tests against Wales, Fiji, South Africa and Argentina in November.

"I'm gutted to be missing some important games for Glasgow Warriors and Scotland over the next few months," he said.

"My focus just now is working hard and getting fit, so I can play my part in what is a long season.

"I'd like to thank the medical staff at Glasgow Warriors and BMI Ross Hall Hospital for all their care and support."

Hogg has made 62 appearances for Scotland

Warriors coach Dave Rennie is disappointed to lose Hogg so early into the new PRO14 season.

"Hoggy injured his ankle in the game against Munster and then flew to South Africa with the squad for our Guinness PRO14 matches against the Cheetahs and the Kings," he said.

"He didn't train over here as it often takes a few days for the swelling to go down and he returned home when we realised it was more serious than we thought.

"It's frustrating for him. He got himself in extremely good nick for the start of the season and was arguably one of the best players on the park in the opening two games.

"But it's a long old season, he's a resilient man and we're looking forward to seeing him back out there soon."

Hogg is a two-time Six Nations Player of the Championship winner and also played for Scotland in the 2015 Rugby World Cup, when they reached the quarter-finals.