Clermont's Nick Abendanon ruled out for three months through hernia operation

Nick Abendanon faces another three months on the sidelines having just recovered from a shoulder injury sustained in April

Nick Abendanon has been ruled out for three months as the Clermont full-back requires a hernia operation.

The 32-year-old was found to be suffering from a cervical hernia during a compulsory biannual scan put in place to better safeguard players' health.

This will be the second operation for Abendanon this year, who had just returned back to action after a shoulder surgery which kept him out since April.

"He'll undergo an operation Monday onwards and will be out for three months," said Clermont coach Franck Azema.

"It is a long time because he's just coming back from another operation. He was feeling really good, we couldn't wait to see him back again."

Abendanon, who was capped twice by England in 2007, joined Clermont from Bath in 2014 and was named European Champions Cup Player of the Year in 2015 before helping his side to the Top 14 title in 2017.