Gallagher Premiership: Worcester stun Leicester while Saracens thrash Gloucester

Bryce Heem of Worcester Warriors breaks through the Leicester defence

Worcester shocked Leicester while Saracens handed Gloucester a heavy defeat in Sunday's Gallagher Premiership games.

Leicester 37-44 Worcester

Worcester stunned Leicester with a 79th-minute Ted Hill try to record their first Gallagher Premiership victory of the season, 44-37 at Welford Road.

Warriors had led 37-11 midway through the second half after running in five tries, before Tigers mounted a late comeback which saw them level the game with four minutes remaining after George Ford's converted try.

However, replacement Hill did just enough to score in the corner at the end to shock the hosts and get the Warriors' campaign up and running.

Saracens 38-15 Gloucester

Maro Itoje scored two tries as Saracens issued a statement of intent in their Gallagher Premiership title defence by dismantling Gloucester 38-15.

The champions wrapped up the bonus point with almost half an hour to spare, Itoje crossing twice and David Strettle, Sean Maitland and Alex Lozowski also touching down in a procession at Allianz Park.

Sean Maitland of Saracens runs in to score a try

Danny Cipriani's hopes of leaving his mark on the clash three days after being omitted from England's latest training squad were ended by Saracens' overwhelming superiority.

The duel with Owen Farrell, who is Eddie Jones' preferred fly-half alongside George Ford, never materialised due to a forward mismatch that reduced Cipriani to a peripheral figure from the second quarter onwards.