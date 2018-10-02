Joe Marler clarifies claims he got yellow and red cards to avoid England duty

0:41 Joe Marler talks to a Rugby Podcast about his anxiety ahead of England internationals and how it affected his performances for Harlequins Joe Marler talks to a Rugby Podcast about his anxiety ahead of England internationals and how it affected his performances for Harlequins

Joe Marler has sought to clarify comments he made that he tried to get yellow and red cards during club matches in an attempt to avoid going on England duty due to anxiety.

The 28-year-old announced his retirement from international rugby last week following his inclusion in England's training camp, saying that he wanted to spend more time with his family.

Marler had suggested on a rugby podcast that he would go "looking for outs" to avoid linking up with the England squad, but later insisted he had never "deliberately" sought a ban.

He told The Rugby Pod: "The anxiety I would get about having to leave and go away again would manifest itself in giving away more dull penalties and looking for outs, looking for a yellow card, looking for a red card, because if I could pick up a ban, that's an easy way out without actually pulling the trigger."

Marler is still playing for Harlequins after his international retirement

Marler says the trigger for his decision to retire was that he found himself again seeking trouble while playing for Harlequins against Bristol last month, just before he was due to join England's training camp.

He admitted: "After that game, I said: 'I can't keep doing this. It's not fair on my family; it's not fair on the club'."

Last season, Marler picked up bans which resulted in him missing some of England's autumn internationals and Six Nations fixtures.

Marler has since clarified his comments on social media, stating he was reflecting on how his performances were affected by impending England call-ups.

He said: "I would like to clarify my comments on @TheRugbyPod this morning that have been taken out of context. I have never deliberately done anything on a rugby pitch - or off it - to get a ban.

"I was simply reflecting on my occasional irrational behaviour when England camps were looming and trying to understand my actions a little bit better."