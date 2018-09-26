England prop Joe Marler retires from international rugby

1:42 Joe Marler says retiring from England duty was not easy as head coach Eddie Jones admits it will disappoint his team-mates Joe Marler says retiring from England duty was not easy as head coach Eddie Jones admits it will disappoint his team-mates

England prop Joe Marler has retired from international rugby at the age of 28.

Marler - who won 59 England caps - has made the decision because he wants to spend more time with his family.

The news comes three days after he withdrew from England's training squad for personal reasons.

"It has been an honour and a privilege to represent my country and of course this has been a very difficult decision to make, but I have decided to retire from playing international rugby with immediate effect to spend more time with my family," he said.

"It is an incredible commitment to play rugby for England and I strongly believe that if you are unable to give yourself fully to it then it is time to step away.

"Otherwise it would not be fair on the team, or my family. Being with England you have to spend an incredible amount of time away and I could not do that anymore.

1:18 Will Greenwood reacts to Joe Marler retiring from international rugby for family reasons Will Greenwood reacts to Joe Marler retiring from international rugby for family reasons

"So now is the time to walk away and get some new blood in the team. And I am looking forward to being able to give my wife and children more of my time.

Marler made his first senior appearance during England's 2012 tour to South Africa and has also represented his country at U18 and U20 level.

He withdrew from England's summer tour of Australia in 2016 and took a break from the game before leading out his country for his 50th cap in their win over Scotland in March 2017.

Barnes' talking points

England head coach Eddie Jones said: "Joe is a great player and team member so I am disappointed and we will miss him. But he has made his decision on personal grounds and we understand his reasoning.

Joe Marler has retired from England duty with 59 caps

"He's a good guy - an honest, mature person who understands the demands of the game and the demands of family life. I have got to admire his honesty and the way he has gone about this."

Marler was also part of the British and Irish Lions squad which toured New Zealand in 2017.

The prop, who has now made over 170 appearances for Harlequins, says he is looking forward to being able to concentrate on his club career.



"Harlequins has been my life for the past 10 years and I have enjoyed some wonderful times here and I am looking forward to many more to come," he said.

"We are hungry for success at The Stoop and I am determined to play a full part in achieving that again for the club."