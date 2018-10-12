Joe Launchbury to miss England autumn internationals after knee surgery

England second row Joe Launchbury is out for between 10-12 weeks

Wasps captain Joe Launchbury will miss England's autumn Tests after undergoing knee surgery.

In a brief statement, the Gallagher Premiership club said the second-row forward would be sidelined for 10 to 12 weeks.

It means that Launchbury, who has won 54 caps, will be absent for England's matches with South Africa, New Zealand, Japan and Australia in November. All four games are live on Sky Sports Action.

Launchbury, who suffered the injury in their win over Leicester on September 16, is now likely to miss the remainder of Wasps' games in 2018, including their first four Champions Cup group games against Leinster, Bath and Toulouse.

Wasps scrum-half Dan Robson is likely to miss the rest of 2018 after having ankle surgery

It is another blow for England head coach Eddie Jones, who could be without Launchbury's Wasps team-mate Nathan Hughes after he was cited for punching during their 35-21 defeat to Gloucester.

England are already missing a number of players for next month's games including Anthony Watson, Sam Simmonds and Ellis Genge, while Harlequins prop Joe Marler recently announced his retirement from Test rugby.

Wasps have also confirmed that scrum-half Dan Robson is due to have an ankle operation on Friday and will be out for 12 weeks.