QUIZ: Heineken Champions Cup Round 1

Test your knowledge of the opening round's stats with our quiz

It was an eventful first round of the new Heineken Champions Cup season with record victories and noteworthy results.

But just how much do you know about the statistics from the opening round? Who topped the charts when it came to metres made and defenders beaten? Which team had more time on the ball than any other?

Step away from the search engines and test your knowledge with our quiz...

Round 2 starts at Welford Road where Leicester Tigers will be looking to bounce back after their defeat to Ulster. Geordan Murphy's outfit will be facing Scarlets in Pool 4.

The pick of the six Saturday fixtures comes from Thomond Park where Munster will be hosting their old adversaries Gloucester. Saracens' duel with Lyon at Allianz Park should be an interesting clash while Richard Cockerill's Edinburgh will welcome a side that he used to coach, Toulon, to Murrayfield.

The second round of fixtures finishes with matches from Pool 5, Pool 1 and Pool 3 on Sunday. Newcastle Falcons will be endeavouring to conquer a second Top 14 side in as many weeks when they host Montpellier at Kingston Park.

There's an all PRO14 match-up at Cardiff Arms Park between Cardiff Blues and Glasgow Warriors while Toulouse and Leinster will lock horns at the Stade Ernest Wallon.