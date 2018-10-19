Eddie Jones says 'door is open' for Joe Marler to return for England

Eddie Jones has offered Joe Marler the opportunity to return to the international fold, saying the 'door is open' for the loosehead prop's England return.

Marler retired from international rugby last month, citing the mental pressure of spending extended periods of time away from his family.

However, Jones is having to contend with an injury crisis in the position, with Maku Vunipola, Ellis Genge, Beno Obano and Matt Mullan all ruled out of the squad for the autumn internationals that was named on Thursday.

Marler earned 58 caps for his country, and two for the British and Irish Lions

That forced Jones to call upon Exeter Chiefs duo Alec Hepburn and Ben Moon - who is uncapped - and when asked about potentially recalling Marler, he said: "Playing Test rugby is a choice.

"Everyone has a choice how they prioritise their life. We all make priorities: whether our family or job is most important, whether recreation is most important.

"He's made his decision, to me, in a very logical and coherent way. Good luck to him.

"But I've told him the door is always open. If he changes his mind - and people do - the door's still open."

Ben Moon, the uncapped Exeter prop, has been called-up by Eddie Jones following an injury crisis

Jones' decision to only name two loosehead props in his squad for the autumn international raised eyebrows, such is the attritional nature of the position.

The coach has also previously spoken of the need to have three options in every position, but he says only naming two looseheads was purely a logistical choice.

He explained: "We've got a third one in mind. We know who that is. We've named 36 players but there's a third choice for all of those positions.

"We can only take 36 players (to the training camp in Portugal)."

