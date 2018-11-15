Will Greenwood's podcast: Ireland vs All Blacks and England vs Japan

Will Greenwood and Rupert Cox discuss England's upcoming Test against Japan on this week's podcast, while James Gemmell chats to Sam Underhill

England won their opening Quilter International against South Africa 12-11 before losing to the All Blacks 16-15 a week later.

This week Eddie Jones' troops face a completely different prospect in the form of a visit from Japan, who they have faced only once and a team they will be expected to beat handsomely.

Jones, who coached Japan to a famous win against the Springboks during the 2015 World Cup, has sent a warning to the Japanese, suggesting that they "Pray, pray, pray. Go to the temple and pray. Just pray, it's the best thing. We're going to be absolutely ruthless."

On Thursday Jones will pick his 23, but what can we expect from England on Saturday? Will Greenwood and Rupert Cox discuss the ins and outs of the game, while James Gemmell sits down with last week's stand-out England player, flanker Sam Underhill.

Cox and Greenwood also discuss the upcoming Test between Ireland and New Zealand, a fixture between the two best sides in the world - can Joe Schmidt's team claim their second win over the All Blacks to back up their thrilling in win Chicago?

