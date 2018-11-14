Kyle Sinckler welcomes England coach Eddie Jones' call to 'smash' Japan

England prop Kyle Sinckler says he enjoys getting in the opposition's faces

England prop Kyle Sinckler has welcomed Eddie Jones' demand to "smash" Japan as "music to my ears".

Jones issued the warning as England go into their third autumn international on the back of closely-fought battles with South Africa and New Zealand.

Sinckler is set to continue at tighthead prop for the penultimate game at Twickenham on Saturday, live on Sky Sports, and the Harlequins front row says he is equally up for the fight.

"We're going to be absolutely ruthless. If I was Japan I'd be worried. I wish we were playing tomorrow. We want to smash them, physically smash them." England head coach, Eddie Jones

When asked about Jones' comments, Sinckler said: "That is music to my ears. Music to my ears, I can't wait.

"One of things I love about rugby is that you can always let some frustration out in the tackle. [New Zealand centre] Jack Goodhue felt that at the weekend, which is nice. I heard his ribs crack a little bit.

"It's easy to get up for a game like New Zealand at Twickenham but if you're a good squad, one that says they want to be the best in the world, you have to be ruthless when you play Japan.

"I'm buzzing to get out there and show our fans how much it means to us and get a good result."

Sinckler is looking forward to battling with Japan at Twickenham on Saturday

When asked if he prefers delivering a big scrum or a big tackle, Sinckler said: "Depends who I'm hitting, if I like him or not.

"No, as a tighthead your bread and butter is your scrums, so you have got to take a good scrum against a good pack like New Zealand.

"But it's nice to get in their faces a bit and give them a taste of their own medicine."