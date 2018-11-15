Adam Ashley-Cooper to make Wallabies return against Italy

Ashley-Cooper last played for Australia in 2016

Adam Ashley-Cooper will start his first Test for Australia in more than two years as Michael Cheika makes seven changes to his squad of 23 players to face Italy.

Six players will come into the starting side, including scrum-half Jake Gordon and winger Jordan Petaia for their international debuts.

Will Genia drops to the bench, but will record his 100th appearance for the Wallabies should he come on as a replacement in Padova.

Cheika has opted to keep a strong forward pack, with captain Michael Hooper, David Pocock and Jack Dempsey all set to start in the back row, while Tolu Latu and Allan Alaalatoa will come on in the front row.

Israel Folau will move to full-back to make way for Ashley-Cooper on the right wing, with Petaia replacing Sefa Naivalu on the left.

Bernard Foley will keep his place in the side, but as outside centre, as Matt To'omua comes in at fly-half.

The Wallabies lost 9-6 to Wales in a tight affair at the Millenium Stadium last weekend and will be looking to return to winning ways against Italy.

Australia: 15 Israel Folau,14 Adam Ashley-Cooper, 13 Samu Kerevi, 12 Bernard Foley, 11 Jordan Petaia, 10 Matt Toomua, 9 Jake Gordon, 8 David Pocock, 7 Michael Hooper (c), 6 Jack Dempsey, 5 Adam Coleman, 4 Izack Rodda, 3 Taniela Tupou, 2 Folau Faingaa, 1 Scott Sio.

Replacements: 16 Tatafu Polota-Nau, 17 Jermaine Ainsley, 18 Sekope Kepu, 19 Rory Arnold, 20 Pete Samu, 21 Will Genia, 22 Kurtley Beale, 23 Dane Haylett-Petty.