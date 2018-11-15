Danny Care says England team-mate Owen Farrell is best fly-half in the world

England scrum-half Danny Care has hailed co-captain Owen Farrell as one of the "best in the world," ahead of their Quilter International against Japan.

Farrell contributed a conversion and a drop goal in England's one-point defeat against New Zealand, and played a key role, scoring a crucial late penalty in their victory over South Africa.

The 27-year-old's physical approach was questioned following his controversial injury-time tackle on South Africa's Andre Esterhuizen - but Care believes England are "lucky" to have Farrell.

"Him and Dylan, the captains, are massive leaders on and off the field," Care said.

"I remember the first time I played against Owen how annoying he was, because of how loud he was and how good he was.

"Learning from him during training, I'm a fair bit older than him but the standards that he sets for himself and what he expects from others, he is one of the best in the world.

Eddie Jones reflects on England's narrow defeat to New Zealand, with the head coach insisting he '100 per cent endorses' his players' decision-making at Twickenham.

"We're lucky to have him in an England side, the best thing about him is that he is only going to get better. Him and George pushing that 10 jersey, but you can play Owen anywhere and he'd lead."

England last played Japan in 1987 at the inaugural Rugby World Cup when they ran out 60-7 winners in Sydney.

Head Coach Eddie Jones is backing his side to "smash" Japan at Twickenham on Saturday, while Care is cautiously confident.

New Zealand fought back from 15-0 down to record a narrow 16-15 win against England at Twickenham

"We would love to win by 50/60 points, it would be amazing to do that at Twickenham but you don't get games like that in international rugby anymore," he added.

"We know how hard it's going to be, if you look at Japan the past few years, the win against South Africa we know how good they can be."



