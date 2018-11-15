Jack Nowell says England are preparing for Japan 'like a World Cup game'

2:22 England player Jack Nowell says he is delighted to start the autumn international against Japan but is expecting another big challenge. England player Jack Nowell says he is delighted to start the autumn international against Japan but is expecting another big challenge.

Jack Nowell says England are preparing for the autumn international against Japan like a World Cup game.

Nowell is included in the England team for the third autumn international at Twickenham and says the short time to prepare for the match will imitate the conditions at the World Cup.

"We do want to use it as if we are at the World Cup now, so we're lucky enough to be home at the start of the week and then we had to learn to cram it into 3-4 days.

"And that's what we've done very well so we met back up on Tuesday and had big session yesterday and have our last bit of team stuff on Friday," he added.

Nowell will start at No 13 for England against Japan

Nowell will start at outside centre rather than his traditional position of winger and says he's delighted to be playing.

"Eddie (Jones) came to me a couple of years ago and said you'll come in as a winger but potentially we'd like to use you in the centre.

"Luckily enough I'm having my chance to show what I can do in the centre so I'm very excited."

Nowell also praised uncapped Bath winger Joe Cokanasiga, who is one of 11 changes to England's starting line-up on Saturday.

"He's bigger up close than he is when you see him from a distance I think. I'm really looking forward to playing with him, I've played against him a couple of times at the start of this season.

'I'm looking forward to him playing outside me. He brings something different to the game, he's a very strong boy, he's a very young lad.

Joe Cokanasiga will win his first cap for England against Japan

"We're all extremely gutted to lose against New Zealand. This week we've not used it as a rest period or anything, we're ready to get back up there.

"There's been a real excitement to get back out there and play. This week will be another challenge for us as a team."

Nowell also revealed the team's management organised a sushi night for the players.

"We had a bit of a treat on Tuesday night, a few boys are fans of sushi so it was quite a nice retreat. The forwards were still having their meeting by the time us backs came in so we actually ate most of it!"

