Will Greenwood's podcast: Grassroots rugby and Wallaby centurions

This week we are at Maidenhead Rugby Club where Will Greenwood and Rupert Cox talk grassroots rugby and Wallaby centurions...

Greenwood - who coaches at Maidenhead - and Cox speak to RFU Rugby Development Director Steve Grainger, who discusses the importance of the grassroots game.

We also hear from England's Mark Wilson and Australia scrum-half Will Genia, who is in line to make his 100th Test appearance for the Wallabies when they take on England at Twickenham on Saturday, live on Sky Sports.

The Sky Sports pair review Ireland's historic victory over the All Blacks and look ahead to England's final Quilter International of the year against the Wallabies. Eddie Jones' team are seeking their sixth successive victory over Australia since being sent crashing out of their own World Cup by the Wallabies in 2015.

