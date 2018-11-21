Brad Shields says England team-mate Manu Tuilagi is upbeat despite injury problems

0:56 England back row Brad Shields says he has been impressed by Manu Tuilagi, who has remained positive despite injury concerns, as the centre waits to see if he is fit enough to face Australia England back row Brad Shields says he has been impressed by Manu Tuilagi, who has remained positive despite injury concerns, as the centre waits to see if he is fit enough to face Australia

Brad Shields says Manu Tuilagi remains in positive spirits as he waits to see if he has recovered sufficiently from a groin injury to face Australia on Saturday.

Leicester centre Tuilagi has not featured in England's autumn series to date, but head coach Eddie Jones has been reluctant to rule him out altogether.

England defence coach David Mitchell confirmed on Wednesday that Tuilagi will be given one final training session to prove his fitness before Jones announces his team for the game at Twickenham - live on Sky Sports on Saturday.

Whether Tuilagi gets to play or not, Shields says his international team-mate has remained positive despite his injury problems.

"I've got to know him a little bit playing pool lately and he always seems to be in good spirits," Shields told Sky Sports News.

"He will want to be playing and he must be gutted [to have been ruled out so far this autumn] but he is always upbeat and doesn't let it show.

"He's been held back a bit by injury but he'll be fresh and ready to go, so who wouldn't want him in their squad?

"He's quick and he's powerful but the medics are obviously managing him with his workload and when he gets his hands on the ball, even in training, he looks pretty dangerous."

Australia back-row David Pocock is also an injury doubt as he struggles with a neck injury but Shields says their opponents have plenty of strength in reserve if the 30-year-old is unavailable for selection to Wallabies' head coach Michael Cheika.

"Pocock's obviously a huge player for them in terms of turnover and unstructured play but likewise they have got some very dangerous backs who can open a game up with one touch," added Shields.

"We have got to make sure that when we get into an unstructured situation, we cut it down as quick as we can because that is a situation they love.

"It's a challenge and we will relish that whether he plays or not. They have players in that position who can do the same thing. There will be a tough battle around the breakdown and that is something we will have to win."

England will be keen to learn from the mistakes made in the defeat to New Zealand that saw them lead 15-0 before losing by a point at Twickenham.

Jones' side beat Japan 35-15 last weekend but they were unconvincing at times and Shields acknowledged England will need to be at their best if they are to close out their autumn series with victory over Australia.

"We have got to make sure we bring our 'A' game because it is the last game of the year and England will want to finish on a high," said Shields.

"It's the last game of the series heading into the Six Nations so we want to get some confidence with a win.

Brad Shields has bonded with Tuilagi over games of pool

"This [autumn] series has gone pretty well but if we do get a win this weekend, it will show we are heading in the right direction.

"It's a tough run to go 4-0 but we probably should have done it and won that New Zealand game and that will probably sit in the back of our minds.

"If we can beat Australia it will end the series on a high."

