Manu Tuilagi retained in England's 26-man squad to face Australia

Manu Tuilagi could feature against Australia

Manu Tuilagi has been retained in England's 26-man squad for Saturday's game against Australia.

Eddie Jones has trimmed his squad for their final match of 2018, with the injured Chris Ashton and Worcester flanker Ted Hill released.

Leicester centre Tuilagi has not featured in the November Tests against South Africa, New Zealand and Japan due to a groin strain.

The 27-year-old last played for England against Wales in the 2016 Six Nations, with Jones unwilling to include him in a match-day squad until he is "absolutely 100 per cent fit and confident in what he can do".

England are well-stocked at centre, with Jack Nowell, Henry Slade, Ben Te'o and Tuilagi all featuring in Jones' updated squad, while Owen Farrell, Piers Francis and Elliot Daly could also slot into midfield.

Elsewhere, Nathan Hughes could make his first appearance of the autumn after serving a six-week suspension, while uncapped Bath lock Elliott Stooke is also included.

Jones names his starting line-up on Thursday as England seek a sixth successive win over the Wallabies.

England 26-man squad

Forwards: Charlie Ewels (Bath), Jamie George (Saracens), Dylan Hartley (Northampton), Alec Hepburn (Exeter), Nathan Hughes (Wasps), Maro Itoje (Saracens), Courtney Lawes (Northampton), Ben Moon (Exeter), Brad Shields (Wasps), Kyle Sinckler (Harlequins), Elliott Stooke, Sam Underhill (both Bath), Harry Williams (Exeter), Mark Wilson (Newcastle).

Backs: Joe Cokanasiga (Bath), Elliot Daly (Wasps), Owen Farrell (Saracens), George Ford (Leicester), Piers Francis (Northampton), Jonny May (Leicester), Jack Nowell, Henry Slade (both Exeter), Ben Te'o (Worcester), Manu Tuilagi (Leicester), Richard Wigglesworth (Saracens), Ben Youngs (Leicester).

