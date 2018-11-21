Michael Lynagh looks at the danger men for Australia against England

Will Genia looks set to win his 100th cap for Australia on Saturday

Michael Lynagh looks at which Wallabies will pose the biggest threat to England and why Saturday's game at Twickenham is so important for Australia.

How important is this game for Australia?

Michael Lynagh: It's very important as it is the last Test match both teams will play for some time. Australia will want to end the season on a high note. It has been a bit of a disappointing season for them, so beating England at Twickenham and then heading off to relax on the beach is not a bad way to end 2018. It will be a long time before either side can rectify the loss.

England vs Australia Live on

2:30 Australia's scrum-half Will Genia is set to win his 100th cap against England at Twickenham and says the team are trying to be more consistent Australia's scrum-half Will Genia is set to win his 100th cap against England at Twickenham and says the team are trying to be more consistent

What changes do you expect England to make?

Michael Lynagh: I don't know and I don't really care! What I will say, is that I expect them to put out their strongest side. I am certainly not telling Eddie Jones what to do, but this is their last game of the autumn and England will want to continue the dominance they have had over Australia in the last 18 months or so. I expect plenty of changes from the Japan game and Jones to use the best players he has available.

Who in the Wallabies squad do you think will pose the biggest threat for England?

Taniela Tupou carries for the Wallabies against Argentina

Michael Lynagh: Taniela Tupou has been playing well - he started well against Italy and I expect him to be involved against England. He is still only young but I think he can be a pretty special player. Physically he is quite dynamic. His scrummaging will be tested but he has improved a lot on that over the year. We need some big runners and he is one of those.

David Pocock will be hard to beat at the breakdown

You also cannot look past David Pocock - he is always crucial for the Wallabies. England are well aware of what he can do and I assume he will be up against Sam Underhill - they will certainly battle it out for dominance at the breakdown which should be a great contest.

Israel Folau is always one to watch, says Michael Lynagh

Out in the backs, Israel Folau and Kurtley Beale are always ones to watch, while Will Genia will be playing in his 100th Test which is pretty special and he will want to show what he can do.

Australia certainly have the players who can perform but they have not really done that apart from the occasional sporadic moment. Perhaps it is time for someone like Samu Kerevi to show what he has got - and what better stage to do that than at Twickenham.

Samu Kerevi could star for the Wallabies on Saturday

Prediction?

Michael Lynagh: England are strong, strong favourites. I would love Australia to win and finish the season on a very high note, but England are at home, in the middle of their season, and must be favourites against an Australia side at the end of their long season.

Get Sky Sports Action to see England take on Australia, while England Women take on Ireland straight afterwards. Find out more.