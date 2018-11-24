All Blacks, England and Wales show Rainbow Laces support in rugby union

All Blacks captain Kieran Read wore rainbow laces during their win against Italy in Rome on Saturday

The rugby world showed its support for the LGBT community on Saturday with a number of activities in support of Stonewall's Rainbow Laces campaign.

The New Zealand All Blacks had announced on Friday they would wear rainbow laces against Italy, in a show of support for former Wales captain Gareth Thomas, who was the victim of a homophobic assault in Cardiff last weekend.

They were true to their word, and donned the laces in their 66-3 win at the Stadio Olimpico, with France doing the same at the Parc des Princes against Fiji.

Welsh referee Nigel Owens was on duty at Murrayfield for Scotland's 14-3 victory over Argentina and posed for a Rainbow Laces photo with his colleagues before kick-off.

Scotland captain Greig Laidlaw was among the players to wear laces during the game.

In Cardiff, where Thomas' former team Wales saw off South Africa 20-11, there was even a special rainbow decoration for their traditional matchday goat mascot, Shenkin IV.

England Rugby tweeted their support during the 37-18 win over Australia at Twickenham, where Nathan Hughes was one of the places to sport the laces.

Premiership Rugby and their title partner Gallagher also showed their commitment to the campaign's annual activation with visibility across the English domestic top-flight.

A number of Wasps players wore rainbow laces on their boots during Saturday's match against the Bristol Bears

Shirts worn by match officials featured dedicated Rainbow Laces branding, as did the touch judges' flags. There was also custom branding on stadium hoardings at grounds across the country.

Referee Matthew O'Grady's shirt featured Rainbow Laces branding for the clash between Exeter Chiefs and Gloucester

Sale Sharks unveiled Rainbow Laces branding at the AJ Bell Stadium ahead of the clash with Northampton Saints

Sky Sports is a member of TeamPride and supports Stonewall's Rainbow Laces campaign, which is currently receiving its annual activation across British sport until December 7.

Contact us at Sky Sports if you'd like to share a story to help raise awareness around LGBT inclusion.