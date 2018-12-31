Sale Sharks' Steve Diamond will not face formal complaint to RFU

A journalist involved in an altercation with Sale Sharks boss Steve Diamond has told Sky Sports News he won't be making a formal complaint to the Rugby Football Union.

After a post-match press conference, Diamond is reported to have confronted Sam Peters of the Independent.

In today's Independent, Peters shared his version of events, insisting that Diamond summoned him outside for a "proper chat" in a "school-playground" type manner.

He believes the confrontation was triggered by an article he'd written about Diamond earlier in the season, in which he criticised the director of rugby's methods.

"After consulting friends, colleagues and above all my family, I have decided not to pursue this matter further," Peters told Sky Sports.

"I have made clear my thoughts on Steve Diamond and what I believe to be his persistent bullying behaviour, but have no interest in dragging the issue out any further.

"I'm incredibly grateful for all the support I have received in what has been a difficult 48 hours. I hope Diamond will think twice before attempting to intimidate journalists in the future."

If Peters had decided to make a formal complaint the RFU could have been forced to investigate the Sale Sharks director of rugby.