South Africa scrum-half Faf de Klerk extends Sale Sharks contract

Faf de Klerk has committed his future to Sale

South Africa scrum-half Faf de Klerk has signed a contract extension with Sale Sharks until 2023.

The 2018 World Player of the Year nominee joins Josh Beaumont, Ben Curry and Jono Ross by committing his future to the Premiership club.

De Klerk joined Sale from Super Rugby's Lions in 2017 and his form earned him a Springboks recall for their series win over England last June.

The 27-year-old started all three Tests against England, scoring a try in the series opener, while he also part of the team that registered a thrilling win over New Zealand in Wellington in September.

De Klerk has won 21 caps for South Africa, scoring three tries

"It's humbling to know a club wants to extend your contract, even though you still have more than a year left on your current one," said De Klerk.

"I would not have re-signed if I did not enjoy it here in the north west and really do believe in what we are trying to achieve here at Sale.

"I want to thank Dimes [director of rugby Steve Diamond] and the owners for giving me this opportunity and I can't wait to see what the future holds."

"Sale Sharks have had some fantastic layers throughout the professional era, there are too many to mention, but Faf is one of a few truly world-class players who have been at the club.

"His ability, attitude and enthusiasm are second to none and are a testament to professional he is."