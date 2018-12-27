Ben Curry extends Sale Sharks contract until 2023

Ben Curry has signed a long-term extension to his Sale Sharks contract

Sale Sharks flanker Ben Curry has signed a contract extension until 2023.

Curry, twin brother of England international flanker Tom Curry, toured Argentina with the senior England squad in 2017.

He also captained the England U20 team in the Junior World Cup in France last summer.

"We have a great group of lads here, and there's a very positive environment at the club," Curry told Sale's official website.

"We're making good signings, and I'm excited to be part of the future at Sale Sharks."

Director of rugby Steve Diamond iss also delighted that one of his promising young players will be staying at the AJ Bell Stadium.

"Ben is a fantastic player and I have no doubt he will continue to get even better and fulfil his ambition of becoming an England international," said Diamond.

"He is a brilliant product of our academy and at 20 years of age is already a member of our senior player group. We are lucky to have him at the club."

Sale, who play Gloucester at Kingsholm on Saturday, are ninth in the Gallagher Premiership table.