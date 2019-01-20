Bristol reach European Challenge Cup quarter-finals after 14-try rout

Andy Uren scores one of his five tries in Bristol's one-sided win

Bristol clinched their place in the last eight of the European Challenge Cup after thrashing Enisei-STM 107-19.

An early red card for Maxim Gargalic for a high tackle helped Bristol take control and they went on to score 17 tries.

Scrum-half Andy Uren scored five tries while Ryan Edwards crossed the line three times. Uren is only the third English player to score five times in a Challenge Cup match.

The Premiership side will travel to La Rochelle in the quarter-finals after the French club ended the pool stage with a 22-10 victory at Zebre.

Worcester fought back to claim a 36-31 victory over Stade Francais to secure a home quarter-final.

The Warriors trailed 28-14 at half-time but recovered after the break with two tries from Tom Howe, and an effort in added-time from Dean Hammond snatched the victory.

Worcester will host Premiership rivals Harlequins in March's last-eight tie.

Tom Howe touches down for Worcester during their victory over Stade Francais

The Ospreys' hopes of progressing were ended after a late Laurent Bouchet try in their 26-21 defeat to Pau.

Sale won 39-10 against Perpignan to earn a home quarter-final. The Premiership side scored four times with Chris Ashton crossing the line.

The Sharks will host Connacht after late tries from Matt Healy and Jack Carty gave the Pro14 side a 33-27 victory at Bordeaux-Begles.

In the final quarter-final Northampton will travel to Clermont-Auvergne after thrashing Timisoara Saracens.