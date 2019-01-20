Rugby Union News

Bristol reach European Challenge Cup quarter-finals after 14-try rout

Last Updated: 20/01/19 2:05pm

Andy Uren scores one of his five tries in Bristol's one-sided win
Andy Uren scores one of his five tries in Bristol's one-sided win

Bristol clinched their place in the last eight of the European Challenge Cup after thrashing Enisei-STM 107-19.

An early red card for Maxim Gargalic for a high tackle helped Bristol take control and they went on to score 17 tries.

Scrum-half Andy Uren scored five tries while Ryan Edwards crossed the line three times. Uren is only the third English player to score five times in a Challenge Cup match.

The Premiership side will travel to La Rochelle in the quarter-finals after the French club ended the pool stage with a 22-10 victory at Zebre.

Worcester fought back to claim a 36-31 victory over Stade Francais to secure a home quarter-final.

The Warriors trailed 28-14 at half-time but recovered after the break with two tries from Tom Howe, and an effort in added-time from Dean Hammond snatched the victory.

Worcester will host Premiership rivals Harlequins in March's last-eight tie.

Tom Howe touches down for Worcester during their victory over Stade Francais
Tom Howe touches down for Worcester during their victory over Stade Francais

The Ospreys' hopes of progressing were ended after a late Laurent Bouchet try in their 26-21 defeat to Pau.

Sale won 39-10 against Perpignan to earn a home quarter-final. The Premiership side scored four times with Chris Ashton crossing the line.

The Sharks will host Connacht after late tries from Matt Healy and Jack Carty gave the Pro14 side a 33-27 victory at Bordeaux-Begles.

In the final quarter-final Northampton will travel to Clermont-Auvergne after thrashing Timisoara Saracens.

