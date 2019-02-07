England's Red Roses preparing for France's 'physical presence', says Rachael Burford

The Red Roses are preparing for Les Bleues' physicality

Rachael Burford and England's Red Roses are primed for France's "physical presence" when they meet in Doncaster on Sunday, live on Sky Sports.

The match is tipped by many, including former England international Nolli Waterman, to be this year's Women's Six Nations Grand Slam decider.

Last weekend the Red Roses opened their campaign with a with a convincing 51-7 victory over Ireland at Donnybrook Stadium while France brushed aside Wales by an equally impressive margin of 52-3 in Montpellier.

Burford and her team-mates know exactly what to expect when it comes to Sunday's round-two encounter.

"Playing against France is always tough, whether it's home or away, they just have such a physical presence and they're really knowledgeable about the game," the 81-cap international told Will Greenwood and Rupert Cox on the latest episode of the Will Greenwood Rugby Podcast.

"So, it's always down to the wire, even when we've had high-scoring games it's always been that we're in the lead and then they're in the lead.

"It's always an exciting opportunity [to meet France] and last year was incredible playing in front of such a big crowd, in such an incredible moment to try and win the Six Nations.

"And, yes a lot of people are putting the focus on this being the game to win the Six Nations. But as players and coaches we've just got one job to do - win this weekend. Then, look ahead because there are still three other opponents that we have to take on in order to earn that title."

Last year, the meeting between the duo took place at the Stade des Alpes on the penultimate weekend of the Championship. Both teams were unbeaten and in front of 17,440 people - a world record for a women's international - a dramatic contest took place.

After Katy Daley-McLean slotted a penalty nine minutes from time, England led 17-13 before the home side broke their hearts (and their Grand Slam dreams) through Jessy Tremouliere's late try. The question for Burford is, just how did the encounter get away from them?

"It's a really difficult one. It's just a case of, one opportunity that they took and that we missed. To score with the colour of the clock going red and to have it taken away from you, it's really hard to pinpoint," said Burford who started at inside-centre that day.

"It was so tight and comes down to small margins in that respect - I couldn't put one thing on as to why that game was lost for us.

"But, all it did was make us reassess, look forward and try and rebuild and get better. Hopefully we'll be able to do that this weekend."

Round one saw head coach Simon Middleton hand out a couple of new caps; Bryony Cleall and Rosie Galligan both coming off the bench to make their debuts.

Middleton also handed minutes to emerging players including Sarah Beckett (second cap), Jess Breach (third cap) and Tatyana Heard (third cap).

A trio of women also ran out for only their sixth caps - Hannah Botterman, Kelly Smith and Shaunagh Brown - and Burford believes the depth of talent in the squad can be attributed to the flourishing domestic game.

"That's testament to the Tyrrells Premier 15s, the league has come on so much this year and it's shown with new players coming through," she said.

"It's really competitive so that's given the coaches the opportunity to see different players under different pressures and now bringing them into this environment. We need to have a strong 23/30 squad in order to be able to win campaigns like this and going into World Cup cycles."

The Red Roses will once again be making Doncaster their home and as a squad they can't wait to return to Yorkshire.

"There's definitely a lot more of women's rugby around the country now and being able to take the very top, the Red Roses, around the country for young girls and boys and families to come and watch and support is important for the growth of our sport," Burford added.

"Doncaster did a really good job last time when we played against Canada, filling out the stands with a really good atmosphere, and I'm sure they'll recreate that this weekend."

Click here to listen to more of Burford's thoughts including life as a professional and her midfield skill essentials on the Will Greenwood Rugby Podcast.