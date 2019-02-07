Conor O'Shea makes two changes for Italy's Six Nations meeting with Wales

Edoardo Padovani will start for Italy against Wales

Conor O'Shea has made just two changes to Italy's starting XV for their Six Nations meeting against Wales at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

After being a replacement against Scotland, Edoardo Padovani is included from the outset on the wing while Nicola Quaglio is set to start at loosehead prop.

Padovani's arrival means that Wasps' Michele Campagnaro moves into the midfield and will make his 40th appearance for the Azzurri.

Quaglio's introduction is his first start in a Test match since November 2018 and he replaces Andrea Lovotti who has been ruled out with the flu.

Tommaso Allan and Guglielmo Palazzani will remain together as the starting-half backs. Palazzani was a late call-up against Scotland due to Tito Tebaldi being injured in the warm-up.

The side will continue to be led by the evergreen Sergio Parisse, who broke the competition's record for appearances at Murrayfield, as part of a powerful back row unit.

Italy: 15 Jayden Hayward, 14 Edoardo Padovani, 13 Michele Campagnaro, 12 Luca Morisi, 11 Angelo Esposito, 10 Tommaso Allan, 9 Guglielmo Palazzani, 1 Nicola Quaglio, 2 Leonardo Ghiraldini, 3 Simone Ferrari, 4 David Sisi, 5 Dean Budd, 6 Sebastian Negri , 7 Abraham Steyn, 8 Sergio Parisse.

Replacements: 16 Luca Bigi, 17 Cherif Traore', 18 Tiziano Pasquali, 19 Federico Ruzza, 20 Marco Barbini, 21 Edoardo Gori, 22 Ian McKinley, 23 Tommaso Benvenuti.